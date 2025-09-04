Q-in-Q Encapsulation per VF in Linux

Note This feature is supported on ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 adapter cards only.

This section explains how to configure IEEE 802.1ad Q-in-Q VLAN tagging (S-VLAN) for a hypervisor on a per-VF basis. A VM connected to the VF via SR-IOV can transmit traffic with or without a C-VLAN tag.

When a VF is configured for VST Q-in-Q encapsulation, the adapter hardware automatically inserts an S-VLAN tag into outgoing packets from the VF to the physical port. For incoming packets, the hardware removes the S-VLAN tag before delivering the traffic to the VF.