RDMA over Converged Ethernet

GID (Global Identifier) table entries are automatically created when an IP address is configured on an Ethernet device associated with a RoCE port. Each GID entry includes:

GID value

GID type (e.g., RoCEv1, RoCEv2)

Associated network device

By default, each RoCE-capable port has two GID entries with the same value but different types (RoCEv1 and RoCEv2). GID format can be:

IPv4 GID – An IPv4-mapped IPv6 address

IPv6 GID – A native IPv6 address

The Layer 3 header depends on the GID type:

For RoCEv2 – IPv4 or IPv6

For RoCEv1 – Uses IPv4 GIDs as-is, with GRH if required

The GID (Global Identifier) table is exposed to userspace via sysfs and provides details for each GID entry associated with a RoCE-capable port:

GID value: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gids/{index}

GID type (e.g., RoCEv1 or RoCEv2): Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gid_attrs/types/{index}

Associated network device: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gid_attrs/ndevs/{index}

Each file in this directory represents a GID index and contains the corresponding GID value.

For devices supporting both RoCEv1 and RoCEv2, selecting the desired mode depends on the QP type:

To transition a connected QP from INIT to RTR state, you must provide an Address Vector (AV). Among its attributes, the AV must include the GID index from the port’s GID table to define the source GID for the QP.

The GID type at the specified index will determine the RoCE mode (v1 or v2) for the QP.

UD QPs use GIDs for addressing, but since they are connectionless, setting the GID index in the AV similarly determines the RoCE version used for sending packets.

The RDMA_CM interface simplifies connection management by requiring only the active side to specify the IP address of the passive peer.

The RDMA_CM stack selects a source GID from the local GID table.

Since multiple entries may have the same GID value (but different types), the GID type must be specified for accurate lookup.

RDMA_CM uses a global module setting to determine which GID type to use when resolving the local GID. This can be controlled using the cma_roce_mode utility:

To print current RoCE mode for a port: Copy Copied! cma_roce_mode -d <device> -p <port>

To set RoCE mode (1 for RoCEv1, 2 for RoCEv2): Copy Copied! cma_roce_mode -d <device> -p <port> -m < 1 | 2 >

This affects RDMA_CM applications by defining how the source GID is selected during connection establishment.

The following is an example of the GID table.

DEV PORT INDEX GID IPv4 Type Netdev mlx5_0 1 0 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3ea v1 p4p1 mlx5_0 1 1 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3ea v2 p4p1 mlx5_0 1 2 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:0a0a:0a01 10.10.10.1 v1 p4p1 mlx5_0 1 3 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:0a0a:0a01 10.10.10.1 v2 p4p1 mlx5_1 1 0 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3eb v1 p4p2 mlx5_1 1 1 fe80:0000:0000:0000:ba59:9fff:fe1a:e3eb v2 p4p2

Where: