Single Point of Resource Distribution
This document describes the Single Point of Resource Distribution (SPRD) system, including the
dpa-resource-mgmt tool, new Flex IO SDK APIs for consuming SPRD outputs, and the DPA Execution Unit (EU) management tool,
dpaeumgmt.
Execution Unit partitioning is planned for support in a future release.
DPA Flex IO applications may run simultaneously across multiple VHCAs, with multiple applications per VHCA. This can lead to contention for shared resources—such as Execution Units (EUs). Historically, applications independently allocated EUs based on general recommendations, which could result in performance degradation or even application crashes due to over-commitment.
To address this, the SPRD system provides a centralized infrastructure to orchestrate DPA resource allocation across applications. It is designed primarily for administrators managing DPUs in scalable environments and is managed using the
dpa-resource-mgmt tool.
SPRD enables consistent resource planning at scale, for example, deploying the same configuration across a cluster of DPUs.
Key Characteristics
Centralized EU resource management via
dpa-resource-mgmt.
Supports BlueField-3 and newer platforms.
Operates over the
dpaeumgmtEU management infrastructure.
Host applications can reside on:
The BlueField Arm core (BF-ARM)
One or more external hosts (e.g., multi-host server configurations)
Supports multiple instances of the same application running across different hosts.
Non-SPRD-aware applications continue to run unaffected.
Integration Requirements
To fully adopt SPRD, the following updates are required:
New APIs must be added to the FlexIO SDK.
Existing tests and applications that use EU resources must be updated to consume allocations provided via the SPRD tool and APIs.
Glossary
This table introduces important terms necessary to understand this document:
Term
Definition
DPA
Data-path accelerator; an auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations.
DPA partition manager
PCIe device function capable of controlling the system’s EUs. On NVIDIA® BlueField®-3, this is the ECPF. It is associated with the default partition. The application is named
DOCA
SDK for DPU.
EU (Execution Unit)
Hardware execution unit; a logical DPA processing unit.
EU group
A collection/subset of EUs created using
EU object
Refers to either an EU partition or an EU group.
EU partition
An isolated pool of EUs created using
EU affinity
Method for pairing a DPA thread with a DPA EU. Supported types:
• none – use any available EU
• strict – use a specific EU by ID
• group – use an EU from a specified group
MFT
NVIDIA Firmware Tools.
SPRD
Single Point of Resource Distribution (
vHCA
Virtual Host Channel Adapter; a virtualized representation of a physical network interface.
To work with SPRD, ensure the following prerequisites are met:
System Requirements
To work with SPRD, the following requirements must be met:
A functioning system with DOCA installed
Python 3.6 or higher
An NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 or newer device
MFT package installed and running, version 4.32.0-94 or higher
Firmware (FW) version XX.45.0322 or higher
dpa-resource-mgmtpackage installed and running, version 25.04.160 or higher
EUs and Cores
The hardware consists of several cores, each containing a set number of EUs. Some EUs or entire cores may be reserved by the firmware and are therefore unavailable to both
dpa-resource-mgmt and user applications.
Partition Concept
A partition is a logical, continuous array of EUs starting at index zero, with a fixed size. Partitions are assigned to one or more vHCAs, and only applications on those vHCAs can use the EUs in the assigned partition.
Partition types:
Default partition (ROOT):
Created at boot on root devices (ECPF in DPU mode, PF in NIC mode)
Operates over all free EUs initially
Uses absolute EU indices
Sub-partitions:
Created and deleted at runtime
Pull EUs from the default partition (which then loses access to them)
EUs in a sub-partition do not need to be contiguous, but must not overlap with other sub-partitions
Use relative EU indices starting from 0
When a sub-partition is deleted, its EUs are returned to the default partition.
Group Concept
A group is a firmware-managed list of EUs. When EU affinity is set to "group", the firmware selects an EU from the assigned group.
The maximum number of groups per sub-partition is defined when the partition is created
The default partition (ROOT) has its limit defined by the
max_num_dpa_groupscapability (currently 15)
Every partition also has an implicit hidden group, used when EU affinity is set to
none
The total number of groups allowed on a device must be ≤
max_num_dpa_groups (15), and is calculated as:
(1)
Where:
P – number of sub-partitions (excluding the default)
RG – number of groups in the default (ROOT) partition
Gi – number of groups in each sub-partition
i
Example limitation: Even if no groups are defined in any partition, the number of sub-partitions cannot exceed 15, due to the group tracking mechanism.
dpa-resource-mgmt Utility
The primary tool provided by SPRD is
dpa-resource-mgmt, a Python 3-based CLI utility used by system administrators to configure and manage DPA resource allocations. It interfaces with the lower-level
dpaeumgmt utility to perform hardware-level execution unit (EU) operations.
This utility takes as input:
The InfiniBand (ibv) device name
A YAML configuration file describing partition and application layout
An optional output path where generated application configuration files will be saved (defaults to current working directory)
Each output file corresponds to a defined partition and contains the required configuration for applications that will run within that partition.
Operating Modes
config – Configure Partitions and Generate Application Files
Creates partitions and EU groups as defined in the YAML file, and generates corresponding application configuration files.
Options:
-d, --device DEVICE ibv device name (required)
-f, --filename FILENAME YAML configuration file (required)
-o, --output OUTPUT Output directory
for generated files (optional;
default: current path)
-v, --verbose Print underlying dpaeumgmt commands (optional)
query – Query Resource Status
Displays resource-related information such as chip-level capabilities, vHCA data, or DPA resource allocation. Output can be directed to a file and formatted in YAML or human-readable format.
Options:
-d, --device DEVICE ibv device name (required)
-t, --type {chip,vhca,resources}
Type of information to display (required)
-f, --filename FILENAME Output file (optional;
default: stdout)
-y, --yaml-format Output in YAML format (optional;
default: human-readable)
-v, --verbose Show executed commands (optional)
clear – Clean Up Existing Configuration
Destroys all partitions and groups associated with the given device.
Options:
-d, --device DEVICE ibv device name (required)
-v, --verbose Show executed commands (optional)
version – Print Tool Version
Displays the currently installed version of
dpa-resource-mgmt.
Back-end
The
dpa-resource-mgmt utility operates by interfacing with the
dpaeumgmt tool to interact directly with the hardware. It performs the following key functions:
System discovery – Retrieves detailed hardware and topology information from the chip, including:
Number of cores
Number of available EUs
vHCA identifiers and their parent-child relationships
Configuration parsing and validation:
Reads the YAML configuration file provided via the
--filenameoption
Validates the structure and content of the file
If any issue is detected (e.g., syntax error, invalid partition configuration), the utility exits with a descriptive error message
Pre-configuration checks:
Checks for existing active partitions, running processes, and configured EU groups
If such elements are found, the utility prompts the administrator to remove them manually, then exits without making changes
Partition setup – If no conflicts are found, the utility proceeds to:
Create EU partitions
Configure EU groups
Generate partition-specific application configuration files, which are saved in the output directory (one file per partition)
This structured backend workflow ensures consistent and safe allocation of DPA resources across different applications and hosts.
Examples of Running dpa-resource-mgmt
Query VHCA Information
$ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t vhca -d mlx5_0
└── VHCA_ID = 0x1
FUNCTION_TYPE = ECPF
PCI_BDF = 80:00.0
VPORT_ID = 0x0
│
├── VHCA_ID = 0x2
│ FUNCTION_TYPE = PF
│ PCI_BDF = 80:00.1
│ VPORT_ID = 0x0
│
├── VHCA_ID = 0x3
│ FUNCTION_TYPE = PF
│ PCI_BDF = 80:00.2
│ VPORT_ID = 0x0
│
├── VHCA_ID = 0x4
│ FUNCTION_TYPE = PF
│ PCI_BDF = 80:00.3
│ VPORT_ID = 0x0
│
...
Query DPA Chip Information
$ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t chip -d mlx5_0
Maximal number of DPA EU per group (max_num_dpa_eu_per_group): 190
Maximal number of active DPA EU (max_num_dpa_eu): 190
Maximal number of DPA EU partitions (max_num_dpa_eu_partitions): 15
Maximal number of VHCAs associated with a single partition (max_num_partition_vhca_id): 16
Maximal number of EU
groups could be created (max_num_dpa_groups): 15
Heap maximal size (heap_max_size): 1073741824
Maximal number of EU
groups by FirmWare (max_eu_groups): 16
Maximal number of processes per VHCA (max_process_per_vhca): 64
Maximal number of DPA processes (max_processes): 64
Maximal number of DPA threads (max_threads): 40000
Maximal number of DPA threads per process (max_threads_per_process): 20000
Number of cores (num_cores): 12
DPA thread stack size (thread_stack_size): 16384
Cores:
├── Core ID 0
│ EUs number 16
│ EUs IDs 0-15
│ EUs indexes 0-15
│
├── Core ID 1
│ EUs number 16
│ EUs IDs 16-31
│ EUs indexes 0-15
│
├── Core ID 2
│ EUs number 16
│ EUs IDs 32-47
│ EUs indexes 0-15
│
...
Query DPA Resource Information
$ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t resources -d mlx5_0
Free EUs
in ROOT partition 0-3,9-15,30,31,40-47,67-79,112-159,169
Cores available
for use
in ROOT partition 0-2,4,7-9,14
Free EUs
in ROOT partition with
groups 0-3,9-15,30,31,40-47,67-79,112-159,162-189
Cores available
for use ROOT partition with
groups 0-2,4,7-9,14,15
│
├── PARTITIONS:
│ │
│ ├── PARTITION_1:
│ │ partition_id: 1
│ │ vhca_id: 5
│ │ Range of EUs: 4-8,16-29,32-39
│ │ Cores
in use: 0-2
│ │ GROUPS:
│ │ │
│ │ ├── name: EU1
│ │ │ group_id: 1
│ │ │ abs_EUs: 16,17,20-22,32
│ │ │ Relative EUs: 5,6,9-11,19
│ │ │ Cores
in use: 1,2
│ │ │
│ │ └── name: EU1_1
│ │ group_id: 2
│ │ abs_EUs: 26-28
│ │ Relative EUs: 26-28
│ │ Cores
in use: 1
│ │
│ ├── PARTITION_2:
│ │ partition_id: 2
│ │ vhca_id: 2
│ │ Range of EUs: 48-66
│ │ Cores
in use: 3,4
│ │ GROUPS:
│ │ │
│ │ └── name: EU2
│ │ group_id: 1
│ │ abs_EUs: 48-51,64
│ │ Relative EUs: 0-3,16
│ │ Cores
in use: 3,4
│ │
│ └── PARTITION_3:
│ partition_id: 3
│ vhca_id: 3,4,9-13
│ Range of EUs: 80-111,160,161
│ Cores
in use: 5,6,14
│ GROUPS:
│ │
│ └── name: EU3
│ group_id: 1
│ abs_EUs: 80-96
│ Relative EUs: 0-16
│ Cores
in use: 5,6
│
└── ROOT_PARTITION_GROUPS:
│
├── name: RG0
│ group_id: 1
│ abs_EUs: 170-189
│ Cores
in use: 14,15
│
└── name: RG1
group_id: 2
abs_EUs: 162-168
Cores
in use: 14
Core's information:
├── Core
#0, with 16 EUs, has 11 EUs available: 0-3,9-15.
├── Core
#1, with 16 EUs, has 2 EUs available: 30,31.
├── Core
#2, with 16 EUs, has 8 EUs available: 40-47.
├── Core
#3, with 16 EUs, is fully utilized.
├── Core
#4, with 16 EUs, has 13 EUs available: 67-79.
├── Core
#5, with 16 EUs, is fully utilized.
├── Core
#6, with 16 EUs, is fully utilized.
├── Core
#7, with 16 EUs, is fully available.
├── Core
#8, with 16 EUs, is fully available.
├── Core
#9, with 16 EUs, is fully available.
├── Core
#14, with 16 EUs, has one EU available: 169.
└── Core
#15, with 14 EUs, is fully utilized.
VHCA information:
10 unutilized VHCAs: 6-8,14-20
Clear Previously Allocated Configuration
$ dpa-resource-mgmt
clear -d mlx5_0
Successfully destroyed all partitions and
groups.
Config
$ dpa-resource-mgmt config -f config.yaml -d mlx5_0 -
v
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt version
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info status --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info vhca --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info chip --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition info --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group info --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 5 --range_eus 4-8,16-29,32-39 --max_num_eu_group 2
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 2 --range_eus 48-66 --max_num_eu_group 1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 3,4,9-13 --range_eus 80-111,160,161 --max_num_eu_group 1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 5,6,9-11,19 --id_partition 1 --name_group EU1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 15-17 --id_partition 1 --name_group EU1_1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 0-3,16 --id_partition 2 --name_group EU2
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 0-16 --id_partition 3 --name_group EU3
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 170-188 --name_group RG0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 162-168 --name_group RG1
Format of Input YAML File
The input YAML file is divided into two main parts:
Partition definitions
Application definitions (not covered in this document)
These parts are separated by the standard YAML
--- divider.
Partition Definitions
This section defines how execution units (EUs) are assigned to partitions and groups.
Example:
version:
25.04
partitions:
PARTITION_1:
vhca_id:
1
EU_allocation:
- abs_EUs:
4-
8
- core:
1
num_EUs:
14
- core:
2
num_EUs:
8
groups:
- name: EU1
EUs:
- abs_EUs:
16,
17,
20-
22
- core:
2
num_EUs:
1
- name: EU1_1
EUs:
- abs_EUs:
26-
28
PARTITION_2:
vhca_id:
2
EU_allocation:
- core:
3
num_EUs:
16
- core:
4
num_EUs:
3
groups:
- name: EU2
EUs:
- core:
3
num_EUs:
4
- core:
4
num_EUs:
1
PARTITION_3:
vhca_id: [
3,
4,
9,
10-
13]
EU_allocation:
- core:
5
num_EUs:
16
- core:
6
num_EUs:
16
groups:
- name: EU3
EUs:
- core:
5
num_EUs:
16
- core:
6
num_EUs:
1
root_partition_groups:
- name: RG0
EUs:
- abs_EUs:
170-
188
- name: RG1
EUs:
- core:
10
num_EUs:
7
Partition Configuration Schema (Input YAML Format)
version:
"string" # Version identifier (e.g.,
"25.04")
# REQUIRED: version must be defined
partitions: # Defines different partitions such as ARM, HOSTx86, etc.
# Can be an empty dictionary: {}
"<partition_name>": # Dynamic key, replace with actual partition names
vhca_id: # Virtual Host Channel Adapter (VHCA) ID
one_of:
- type:
"integer" # Single VHCA ID (e.g.,
1,
2)
- type:
"array" # Multiple VHCA IDs (e.g., [
3,
4,
9,
10-
13])
items:
"integer"
EU_allocation: # List of Execution Unit (EU) allocations
# REQUIRED: EU_allocation must be defined
- abs_EUs:
"string" # Absolute EU range, e.g.,
"4-8" or
"16,17,20-22"
- core:
"integer" # Core ID to which EUs are allocated
num_EUs:
"integer" # Number of EUs allocated
groups: # Defines groups of EUs within each partition
- name:
"string" # Name of the EU group (e.g.,
"EU1",
"EU2")
EUs: # List of Execution Units assigned to the group. Should be either abs_EUs or core with num_EUs.
# REQUIRED: EUs must be defined
- abs_EUs:
"string" # Absolute EU assignments (e.g.,
"26-28")
- core:
"integer" # Core ID
for EU allocation
num_EUs:
"integer" # Number of EUs assigned to the core
root_partition_groups: # Defines global root partition groups
- name:
"string" # Name of the root partition group (e.g.,
"RG0")
# REQUIRED: name must be defined
EUs: # List of Execution Units assigned to the group. Should be either abs_EUs or core with num_EUs.
# REQUIRED: EUs must be defined
- abs_EUs:
"string" # Absolute EU assignments (e.g.,
"170-188")
- core:
"integer" # Core ID
for EU allocation
num_EUs:
"integer" # Number of EUs assigned to the core
Schema Description
Field
Description
Required. Specifies the configuration version (e.g.,
Defines custom partitions and their associated resources. Can be empty (
Required. Specifies the VHCA ID(s) to associate with the partition. Accepts a single number, list, or range. Example:
Required. Defines EUs to assign to the partition. Supports:
Defines named EU groups within a partition. Each group must include:
(Optional) Defines EU groups within the ROOT partition. Uses the same format as
Notes on Field Behavior
abs_EUs vs. core/num_EUs
Use
abs_EUsfor precise EU selection.
Use
core+
num_EUsfor abstracted allocation based on availability.
Cannot combine both methods within a single mapping item.
Default Partition Behavior
EUs not explicitly assigned to custom partitions remain in the default ROOT partition.
The default partition is auto-created on boot and operates over unallocated EUs.
Partition Constraints
Sub-partitions may not overlap in EU assignment.
On sub-partition deletion, its EUs are returned to the ROOT partition.
Each partition has its own relative EU indexing starting at 0.
Group Constraints
The number of allowed groups is limited by the
max_num_dpa_groupscapability (currently 15).
Hidden default groups are internally used for affinity mode
none.
Application Definitions (YAML: DPA_APPS)
This section describes how applications are mapped to partitions and which execution units (EUs) or groups they use. EU values are defined in absolute terms for clarity but are converted to relative indices in output files.
Example:
DPA_APPS:
APP1:
- partition: PARTITION_1
affinity_EUs: [
35,
37-
39]
groups: [EU1, EU1_1]
affinity_core:
- core:
1
num_EUs:
4
- partition: PARTITION_2
affinity_EUs: [
61,
62]
groups: EU2
- partition: ROOT
groups: RG0
affinity_EUs: [
190,
191]
affinity_core:
- core:
0
num_EUs:
2
APP2:
- partition: PARTITION_1
affinity_EUs: [
63]
groups: EU2
APP3:
partition: PARTITION_3
affinity_EUs: [
97,
99]
APP4:
partition: PARTITION_3
affinity_EUs:
98
groups: EU3
Application-to-Partition Mapping Schema (Input YAML Format)
DPA_APPS: # List of applications with their partition mappings
"<app_name>": # Dynamic key, replace with actual application names (e.g., APP1, APP2)
one_of:
- type: array # If an application has multiple partitions
items:
partition:
"string" # Name of the partition (e.g.,
"PARTITION_1",
"PARTITION_2",
"ROOT")
# REQUIRED: partition must be defined
affinity_cores: # List of core/num_EUs pairs assigned to
this app
- core:
"integer"
num_EUs:
"integer"
affinity_EUs: # List of Execution Units (EUs) assigned to
this app
one_of:
- type:
"array" # List of EUs (e.g., [
35,
37-
39])
items: integer
- type:
"integer" # Single EU value (e.g.,
98)
- type:
"string" # Absolute EU range, e.g.,
"4-8" or
"16,17,20-22"
groups: # Groups assigned to
this app
one_of:
- type: array # Multiple groups (e.g., [
"EU1",
"EU1_1"])
items: string
- type: string # Single group (e.g.,
"EU2")
- type: object # If an application has only one partition
properties:
partition:
"string"
affinity_cores:
- core:
"integer"
num_EUs:
"integer"
affinity_EUs:
one_of:
- type: array
items: integer
- type: integer
groups:
one_of:
- type: array
items: string
- type: string
Schema Overview
Field
Description
Root node for defining applications
Application name (e.g.,
Partition assigned to the application (
Absolute EU values assigned to the app. Accepts: single int, list, ranges (e.g.,
Alternative to
Named EU groups the app uses. Accepts: single string or list (e.g.,
Notes
affinity_EUs vs affinity_cores
Method
Description
Offers precise control using explicit EU numbers or ranges.
Uses a core ID and number of EUs to assign. Abstracts allocation and balances load.
Using
affinity_cores is recommended when the partition itself uses
core/num_EUs style allocation.
Mixing affinity_EUs with Groups
Although supported, it's not recommended to mix strict
affinity_EUs with group-based allocation (
groups). Doing so may introduce conflicts during EU assignment but is not prohibited.
Using the ROOT Partition
Apps may be assigned to the
ROOT partition. In this case:
You must reference one of the
root_partition_groups.
You may use
affinity_EUsor
affinity_core— but only with EUs/cores not already allocated by sub-partitions.
Known Limitation
dpa-resource-mgmt does not validate whether a
vhca_id belongs to a root PF in NIC mode or a VF. Errors will only occur during backend validation (via
dpaeumgmt).
Output YAML files
After a successful run of
dpa-resource-mgmt, the tool generates a YAML file for each partition defined in the input file. Each output file is named after its corresponding partition (e.g.,
PARTITION_1.yaml) and contains the list of applications assigned to that partition, along with their resolved EU and group mappings.
Example Output YAML file
version:
25.04
DPA_APPS:
- name: APP1
number_of_groups:
2
# EU1, EU1_1
groups: [
1,
2]
# absolute EUs: [
16,
17,
18,
19,
20,
21,
32,
33,
35,
37,
38,
39]
number_of_affinity_EUs:
12
affinity_EUs: [
5,
6,
7,
8,
9,
10,
19,
20,
22,
24,
25,
26]
- name: APP2
# absolute EUs: [
16,
17,
22,
23,
24,
25,
26,
27,
34,
36]
number_of_affinity_EUs:
10
affinity_EUs: [
5,
6,
11,
12,
13,
14,
15,
16,
21,
23]
- name: APP3
# absolute EUs: [
16,
18,
19,
20,
21,
28,
29,
32,
33]
number_of_affinity_EUs:
9
affinity_EUs: [
5,
7,
8,
9,
10,
17,
18,
19,
20]
Format Reference
Field
Description
Required. Specifies the YAML schema version (e.g.,
Required. List of applications assigned to the partition.
Required. Application name (e.g.,
Optional. Number of affinity EUs assigned to the app.
Optional. List of relative EU IDs (converted from absolute).
Optional. Number of groups assigned to the app.
Optional. List of group indices (integer values); original group names are included as comments.
The affinity_EUs values are relative to the partition in which the app is declared. The tool calculates them based on absolute values provided in the input YAML.
Format of output YAML file
version:
"string" # Version identifier (e.g.,
"25.04")
# REQUIRED: version must be defined
DPA_APPS: # List of applications with their attributes
- name:
"string" # Name of the application (e.g.,
"APP3",
"APP4")
# REQUIRED: name must be defined
# (Optional) Number of affinity Execution Units (EUs) assigned to the application
number_of_affinity_EUs:
"integer"
# (Optional) List of affinity EU identifiers
affinity_EUs:
type: array
items: integer # Example: [
17,
19] or [
18]
# (Optional) Number of groups assigned to the application
number_of_groups:
"integer"
# (Optional) List of group identifiers
groups:
type: array
items: integer # Example: [
1] (corresponds to
"EU3" in the comment)
Key Behaviors
Relative EU IDs – EUs are converted to partition-relative indices; this improves portability and compatibility across deployments
Group Mapping – Group names from the input YAML are mapped to numeric indices; the mapping is shown as comments for traceability
Partition Isolation – Each output file corresponds to a single partition, containing only the apps assigned to that partition
All operations are performed using
dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X, where
mlx5_X is the root device name.
Gather Application Requirements
The system administrator receives the following details from users and developers:
A list of applications to be used
A list of devices on which the applications will run
Resource requirements for each application (e.g., number of EUs, group needs)
Map Devices to VHCAs
Run the following command to determine the mapping between devices and VHCAs using the
pci_bdf field:
dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X query -t vhca
You can also run
sudo mst status -v from the MFT package to obtain device details.
Inspect Core and EU Layout
Run the following command to retrieve chip-level information such as core counts, EU layout, and absolute EU IDs:
dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X query -t chip
Create Partition Configuration
Using the gathered data, create a YAML configuration file with the following:
Partition definitions.
EU allocation (either by core/num_EUs or absolute EU IDs).
EU groups within partitions (optional).
Root partition groups (optional).
Define Application Assignments
Add the application mapping section to the YAML configuration file, based on:
Application names
Resource requirements
Target partitions and group assignments
Validate Configuration
Run the following command to validate the YAML configuration:
dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X config -f <config.yaml>
Handle Conflicts (If Any)
If the tool returns an error due to existing partitions, groups, or active processes:
Clear the existing configuration:
dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X clear
If clearing does not resolve the issue, perform a full chip reset
Review the Resulting Setup
Once configuration is successful, analyze the resulting setup:
dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X query -t resources
Use this step to verify if EU and group allocations are optimal.
Iterate (If Needed)
If changes are required, modify the YAML file and revalidate configuration.
Distribute Output Files
After finalizing the configuration:
Retrieve the output YAML files generated by
dpa-resource-mgmt
Distribute these files to the respective hosts where applications will run
Notify users and developers to begin using their assigned resources
Revise as Needed
If any issues arise or new requirements are introduced, repeat the process from the start.
To integrate SPRD with a host application, the typical workflow is:
Read a binary resource file generated by the
dpa-resource-mgmtutility.
Pass the contents to
flexio_resources_get()to populate a
flexio_resstructure.
Use the accessor functions to obtain execution unit (EU) or execution group (EUG) information.
Use this data to configure affinity for creating a
flexio_event_handler.
After use, release the allocated structure using
flexio_resources_destroy().
Core API Functions
Main Functions
flexio_resources_get
/**
* Read resources for a given key from an SPRD resource buffer.
*
* @param[in] key Application name as defined in the SPRD YAML output.
* @param[in] buf Binary buffer from dpa-resource-mgmt output.
* @param[in] buf_len Buffer size in bytes.
* @param[out] res Output pointer to a populated flexio_res structure.
*
* @return flexio_status enum value.
*/flexio_status flexio_resources_get(
const
char*key,
const
void*buf,
size_tbuf_len,
structflexio_res **res);
flexio_resources_destroy
/**
* Free memory allocated for a flexio_res structure.
*
* @param[in] res Pointer to the structure to destroy.
*
* @return flexio_status enum value.
*/flexio_status flexio_resources_destroy(
structflexio_res *res);
Accessor Functions
Get application name:
/**
* @brief Get application name from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* This function gets the application name from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @return application name.
*/FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL
char*flexio_resources_get_app_name(
structflexio_resource *res);
Number of execution groups:
/**
* @brief Get number of execution groups from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* This function gets the number of execution groups from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @return number of execution groups.
*/FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL
intflexio_resources_get_eugs_num(
structflexio_res *res);
Execution group list:
/**
* @brief Get execution unit groups list from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* This function gets the execution unit groups list from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @return execution unit groups list.
*/FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t *flexio_resources_get_eugs(
structflexio_res *res);
Number of execution units:
/**
* @brief Get execution units number from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* This function gets the execution units number from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @return execution units number.
*/FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL
intflexio_resources_get_eus_num(
structflexio_res *res);
Execution unit list:
/**
* @brief Get execution units list from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* This function gets the execution units list from a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
*
* @return execution units list.
*/FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t *flexio_resources_get_eus(
structflexio_res *res);
Example of Using EU Resources
file =
fopen(filename,
"rb");
if (!file) {
printf(
"Cannot open file!n");
return ERROR;
}
fseek(file, 0, SEEK_END);
buf_len =
ftell(file);
if (buf_len == 0) {
printf(
"Empty file!\n");
return ERROR;
}
fseek(file, 0, SEEK_SET);
buf =
calloc(
sizeof(
char), buf_len);
if (!buf) {
printf(
"Cannot allocate\n");
return ERROR;
}
if (buf_len !=
fread(buf,
sizeof(
char), buf_len, file)) {
printf(
"Incorrect read\n");
return ERROR;
}
fclose(file);
/* ............... */
ret = flexio_resources_get(key, buf, buf_len, &resourses);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
printf(
"Failed to read resources for key %s\n", key);
return ERROR;
}
free(buf);
/* ............... */
attr.affinity.type = FLEXIO_AFFINITY_GROUP;
attr.affinity.id = flexio_resourses_get_eugs(resourses)[0];
ret = flexio_event_handler_create(process, &attr, &eug_handle_id);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
printf(
"Failed to create event_handler");
return ERROR;
}
attr.affinity.type = FLEXIO_AFFINITY_STRICT;
attr.affinity.id = flexio_resourses_get_eus(resourses)[0];
ret = flexio_event_handler_create(process, &attr, &eu_handle_id);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
printf(
"Failed to create event_handler");
return ERROR;
}
/* ............... */
ret = flexio_resources_destroy(resources);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
printf(
"Failed to free resources");
return ERROR;
}
The
dpaeumgmt tool enables management of DPA Execution Units (EUs), the fundamental compute resource of the Data Path Accelerator (DPA). It can run either on the host or on a target DPU and provides control over EU allocation, ensuring optimal resource distribution before using the DOCA FlexIO SDK API.
Without explicit EU allocation, a DPA software thread cannot execute, as it would lack access to pipeline or compute time resources.
Key use cases:
Strict affinity execution – Run a DPA thread on a specifically assigned EU.
dpaeumgmtcan query the highest allowed EU ID for this purpose.
Group Affinity Execution – Define EU groups. Once a group is created and assigned a unique ID, DPA threads can use group affinity to select an available EU from within the group.
EU Partition Management – Manage EU partitions to logically separate compute resources across different virtual host channel adapters (VHCAs).
A DPA thread can only run if a suitable EU (according to its affinity type) is available.
Execution Unit Objects
At system boot, a default EU partition is automatically created. This partition initially owns all system EUs and is managed exclusively by the DPA partition manager function.
When a DPA thread runs with
noneaffinity, an EU is selected from the default partition’s pool—excluding any EUs already allocated to groups.
If no free EUs remain in the default pool, the thread fails to run.
dpaeumgmt CLI Reference
General Commands
Command
Description
Print basic usage information
Show detailed help for all commands
Print the version of the tool
EU Group Commands
Command
Description
Show system limits and max values for EU groups
Create an EU group with a name and EU range
Destroy an EU group by ID
Destroy an EU group by name
Query all EU groups on the device
Query a specific EU group by name
Query a specific EU group by ID
Replace EU groups with ones specified in the input JSON file
EU Partition Commands
Command
Description
Show partition-related system limits
Create a new partition with specified VHCA IDs and EU range
Destroy a partition by ID
Query all partitions
Query a specific partition
Info Commands
Command
Description
Show vHCA mapping and hierarchy
Save vHCA info to YAML file
Show chip-level resource info (cores, EUs, etc.)
Save chip info to YAML file
Show current state: partitions, root groups, processes
Save status to YAML file
Common Flags and Options
Flag
Description
The device interface name (e.g., mlx5_0)
EU range for allocation (e.g., "4-8,16,22")
Comma-separated list or range of VHCA IDs (e.g., "1,2,3", "4-6")
Max number of groups in a partition
Group name (string up to 15 characters)
Group ID (integer)
Partition ID (integer)
Path to JSON file describing EU groups
Path to YAML file to write output
vHCAs and Partitions
The following diagram illustrates the ownership and control of a partition by a vHCA and also which vHCAs have claim to (i.e., can use) a partition.
Known Limitations of dpaeumgmt
Limitation
Description
Tool must run before DPA process creation
dpaeumgmt must be executed before any DPA process is started. Fails if run over an active process.
EU group names must be unique
Duplicate group names within the same partition are not allowed.
Partition creation consumes group quota
Each new partition reserves one default group and up to 'max_num' groups specified at creation.
Non-ECPF vHCAs require partitions
vHCAs other than ECPF must have a configured partition before using EU resources.
Only default partition sees real EU IDs
Other partitions use virtual EU numbers starting from 0.
Group IDs are virtual and scoped per partition
Same group ID can exist in multiple partitions with different semantics.
vHCA ID overlap not allowed
A vHCA cannot belong to multiple partitions.
vHCA IDs not discoverable via dpaeumgmt
User must know vHCA IDs in advance, e.g., via 'mst status -v'.
Partition deletion blocked by existing EU objects
All EU groups must be removed before destroying a partition.
EU assignment is opaque
No way to query which EU is selected at runtime.
vHCA scope is isolated
Each vHCA only sees its partition's groups, EUs, and limits.
Group ID assignment is not guaranteed
IDs are dynamically assigned and not persistent.
Default groups are not user-managed
System-created default groups cannot be edited or deleted.
EU ID range bounded
Valid IDs are between 0 and (max EU ID - 1), retrievable via 'info chip'.
No VF support
Virtual Functions are not supported by dpaeumgmt.
Partitions created only from DPA partition manager
Partition creation must be initiated from the manager function (e.g., ECPF).
Max 16 hardware EU groups
System limit of 16 concurrent EU group entities.