SNAP-4 Service RPC Commands

The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.

The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.

NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).

After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.

Note SNAP does not currently support shared namespaces between different controllers. So, each namespace should be attached to a single controller.

The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.

Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.

Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g., Nvmectrl1 ) or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.

After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.

Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name serial_number No String Subsystem serial number (Max string length is 20 characters) model_number No String Subsystem model number nn No Number Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE) mnan No Number Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE) single_ctrl No Boolean Subsystem is restricted to a single ctrl

Example request:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "nvme_subsystem_create", "params": { "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0" } }





Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name force No Bool Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem

List NVMe subsystems.

Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name bdev_name Yes String Block device to use as backend nsid Yes Number Namespace ID uuid No Number Namespace UUID Note To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent. dbg_bdev_type No string Bdev plugin to be attached with the controller. Refer to section "Bdev" for more information.

Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

List NVMe SNAP namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn No String Subsystem qualified name

Creates a new SNAP-based NVMe block controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.

To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon, pci_index must be provided. The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name. vuid No Number VUID of PCIe function. pf_id No Number PCIe PF index to start emulation on. vf_id No Number PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF). pci_bdf No String PCIe BDF to start emulation on. vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function. ctrl No Number Controller ID. num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default: 1, range: 1–31). Note Limited by hardware support. Tip Recommended for the number of MSIX to be greater than the number of IO queues. mdts No Number MDTS (default: 7, range: 1–7). fw_slots No Number Maximum number of firmware slots (default: 4). write_zeroes No 0/1 Enable the write_zeroes optional NVMe command. compare No 0/1 Set the value of the compare support bit in the controller. compare_write No 0/1 Set the value of the compare_write support bit in the controller. Note During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail. deallocate_dsm No 0/1 Set the value of the DSM (dataset management) support bit in the controller. Only the deallocate DSM request is currently supported. suspended No 0/1 Open the controller in suspended state (requires nvme_controller_resume to become active). Recommended for recovery scenarios or when creating the controller while the driver is loaded. snapshot No String Create a controller from a snapshot file path (snapshot must be taken using nvme_controller_snapshot_get ). dynamic_msix No 0/1 Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default: 0). Applies only for PFs. vf_num_msix No Number Number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs whose parent PF controller was created with --dynamic_msix , and when dynamic MSIX management is enabled. Note Mandatory if VF's MSIX is reclaimed using nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim or released using --release_msix on nvme_controller_destroy . admin_only No 0/1 Creates NVMe controller with admin queues only (no IO queues). quirks No Number Bitmask to support buggy/non-compliant drivers. Bit 0 – Send "Namespace Attribute Changed" async event, even if disabled by driver.

Bit 1 – Keep sending these events even without a "Changed Namespace List" Get Log Page request.

Bit 2 – reserved

Bit 3 – Force-enable "Namespace Management capability" NVMe OACS even if unsupported.

Bit 4 – Disable Scatter-Gather Lists support. See “OS Issues” section for details. queue_core_alloc_policy No String Core allocation policy: "pre-allocation" (predictable but may be imbalanced if active queues differ from configured), or "on-demand" (auto-balances at runtime, unpredictable upfront). Default: "on-demand" . Note Core-to-queue mapping is not persistent across recovery/live update/migration. admin_identify_cmd_fwd No String Enable forwarding of Identify admin commands with selected CNS values (comma-separated hex with 0x prefix) from SNAP to the upper application. Example: Copy Copied! --admin_identify_cmd_fwd 0x0 , 0x1 , 0x13 admin_set_features_cmd_fwd No String Enable forwarding of Set Features admin commands with selected FID values (comma-separated hex with 0x prefix) from SNAP to the upper application. Example: Copy Copied! --admin_set_features_cmd_fwd 0xc0 , 0xe4

Note If not explicitly configured, the SNAP NVMe controller enables an optional NVMe command only when all namespaces attached at driver load time support it. To override this behavior, set the corresponding optional command support flag explicitly. For example, creating a controller with --compare 0 disables the Compare command, even if all attached namespaces support it.

Example request:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "nvme_controller_create", "params": { "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0", "pf_id": 0, "num_queues": 8, } }





Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from nvme_controller_create .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name release_msix No 1/0 Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs. force No 1/0 Forcefully destroy the controller (without this flag set, SNAP may block deletion in case driver is up). Note After controller is destroyed with --force flag set, it is not guaranteed SNAP will perform a successful recovery after this. It is the user's responsibility to make sure either driver is properly cleaned up or controller is re-created with exact same configuration, before resuming SNAP controller back.

While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name timeout_ms No Number Suspend timeout Note The maximum time in milliseconds to let the controller finish all the inflight I/Os before discarding them. If timeout_ms is not provided, the operation waits until the IOs complete without a timeout on the SNAP layer. admin_only No 0/1 Suspend only the admin queue live_update_notifier No 0/1 Send a live update notification via IPC

The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name live_update No 0/1 Live update resume

Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see nvme_controller_suspend RPC).

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name filename Yes String File path

Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.

This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e., sriov_numvfs = 0 ).

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn No String Subsystem qualified name ctrl No String Only search for a specific controller

This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.

Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl No String Controller Name num_queues No int Number of queues for the controller num_msix No int Number of MSIX to be used for a controller. Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).

Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

Display debug counters for NVMe controller as following:

Register Description CC Controller Configuration register. CSTS Controller Status register.

Field Description qid Queue ID. depth Queue depth. cqid Associated completion queue ID. state Current queue state. driver_sq_tail Value of the SQ Tail Doorbell register as written by the driver. device_sq_head Value of the SQ Head pointer within the device. Requests Total number of requests received on this queue.

Field Description qid Queue ID. depth Queue depth. state Current queue state. driver_cq_head Value of the CQ Head Doorbell register as written by the driver. device_cq_tail Value of the CQ Tail pointer within the device. Completions Total number of completions sent on this queue.

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Copy Copied! "ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2", "queues": [ { "queue_id": 0, "core_id": 0, "read_io_count": 19987068, "write_io_count": 6319931, "flush_io_count": 0 }, { "queue_id": 1, "core_id": 1, "read_io_count": 9769556, "write_io_count": 3180098, "flush_io_count": 0 } ], "read_io_count": 29756624, "write_io_count": 9500029, "flush_io_count": 0 }

On the DPU:

Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --suspended snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

Note It is necessary to create a controller in a suspended state. Afterward, the namespaces can be attached, and only then should the controller be resumed using the nvme_controller_resume RPC.

Note To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID must be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0



