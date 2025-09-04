SNAP Virtio-fs Service Release Notes

Workaround: Set the max_xfer_size parameter in the fsdev_aio_create RPC to a value less than 255 KB. This parameter is used as max_write in the FUSE layer of the host kernel. If an I/O operation exceeds max_xfer_size , the FUSE layer automatically splits the request into smaller chunks.

The default max_xfer_size value is 128 KB. For example, if an I/O request is 1 MB and max_xfer_size is set to 64 KB, the FUSE layer on the host splits the operation into 16 separate 64 KB chunks, which are then individually handled by the virtio-fs process on the DPU.