VXLAN Hardware Stateless Offloads

VXLAN (Virtual Extensible LAN) technology addresses scalability and isolation challenges in modern data center networks by encapsulating Layer 2 frames within Layer 3 packets. However, this encapsulation introduces performance challenges that require extending traditional stateless offload capabilities to VXLAN traffic.

The ConnectX® family of adapter cards provides hardware acceleration for VXLAN-encapsulated packets, offering the same stateless offloads typically available for non-encapsulated traffic. VXLAN packets are encapsulated using an outer UDP header.

The following stateless offloads are supported for VXLAN traffic: