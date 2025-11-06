Class Allocator

Base class for all allocators.

Allocators are used to allocate resources such as memory or CUDA threads.

Subclassed by holoscan::BlockMemoryPool, holoscan::CudaAllocator, holoscan::CudaStreamPool, holoscan::UnboundedAllocator

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Allocator ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



Allocator ( ) = default



Allocator ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: Allocator * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual bool is_available ( uint64_t size )



virtual nvidia :: byte * allocate ( uint64_t size , MemoryStorageType type )



virtual void free ( nvidia :: byte * pointer )



uint64_t block_size ( )

