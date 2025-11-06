Using Holoscan Operators, Resources, and Types in GXF Applications

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
For users who are familiar with the GXF development ecosystem, we provide an export feature to leverage native Holoscan code as GXF components to execute in GXF applications and Graph Composer.

For a streamlined approach wrapping a native C++ Holoscan operator as a GXF codelet, review the wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension as described below.

For a granular approach wrapping multiple operators and resources, review the wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension as described below.

Wrap An Operator as a GXF Extension

1. Creating compatible Holoscan Operators

Note

This section assumes you are already familiar with how to create a native C++ operator.

To ensure compatibility with GXF codelets, it is recommended to specify holoscan::gxf::Entity as the type for input and output ports in Operator::setup(OperatorSpec& spec). This is demonstrated in the implementations of PingTxNativeOp and PingRxNativeOp. In contrast, the built-in operators PingTxOp and PingRxOp use different specifications. Note that specifying the type is currently for annotation purposes only, as the Holoscan SDK does not validate input and output types. However, this behavior may change in the future.

For more details regarding the use of holoscan::gxf::Entity, follow the documentation on Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators.

2. Creating the GXF extension that wraps the operator

To wrap the native operator as a GXF codelet in a GXF extension, we provide the CMake wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension function in the SDK. An example of how it wraps PingTxNativeOp and PingRxNativeOp can be found here.

Note

Use the Holoscan SDK script generate_extension_uuids.py to generate UUIDs for GXF-wrapped components.

3. Using your wrapped operator in a GXF application

Note

This section assumes you are familiar with how to create a GXF application.

As shown in the gxf_app/CMakeLists.txt here, you need to list the following extensions in create_gxe_application() to use your wrapped codelets:

  • GXF::std

  • gxf_holoscan_wrapper

  • The name of the CMake target for the created extension, defined by the EXTENSION_TARGET_NAME argument passed to wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension in the previous section.

The codelet class name (defined by the CODELET_NAMESPACE::CODELET_NAME arguments passed to wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension in the previous section) can then be used as a component type in a GXF application node, as shown in the YAML app definition of the example, connecting the two ping operators.

Wrap Multiple Components as a GXF Extension

Holoscan SDK provides several granular CMake macros to make resources and operators compatible with a GXF application.

1. Wrapping a holoscan::Resource as a GXF::Component

Holoscan SDK provides the CMake generate_gxf_resource_wrapper function to wrap a resource for GXF. The function takes a Holoscan SDK Resource class and applies a wrapper template to produce the following:

  • C++ source and header code wrapping the resource for GXF;

  • A CMake build target to compile the code to a shared library;

  • GXF C++ macro source code to use in an extension.

For instance, the wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension demonstrates wrapping a resource as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
generate_gxf_resource_wrapper(RESOURCE_HDRS RESOURCE_SRCS EXT_CPP_CONTENT
  RESOURCE_CLASS  myres::PingVarCustomNativeRes
  COMPONENT_NAME  PingVarCustomNativeResComponent
  COMPONENT_NAMESPACE myexts
  COMPONENT_TARGET_NAME gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib
  HASH1  0xc4c16b8d6ef94a01
  HASH2  0x8014ce5b3e9602b1
  INCLUDE_HEADERS ping_variant_custom_native_res.hpp
  PUBLIC_DEPENDS ping_variant_custom_native_res
  COMPONENT_TARGET_PROPERTIES
    LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}
)

The result of this function call in the example build context is as follows:

  • Generates C++ source and header code wrapping the myres::PingVarCustomNativeRes resource in the GXF-compatible myexts::PingVarCustomNativeResComponent class. Output C++ file locations are stored in the RESOURCE_HDRS and RESOURCE_SRCS CMake variables.

  • Defines a build target named gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib. Running cmake --build <build-dir> --target <gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib> will build the GXF resource wrapper depending on ping_variant_custom_native_res.

  • Appends a GXF factory macro C++ code snippet to the EXT_CPP_CONTENT CMake variable for later use.

Repeat this step to wrap any other resources to include in your extension.

Note

Use the Holoscan SDK script generate_extension_uuids.py to generate UUIDs for GXF-wrapped components.

2. Wrapping a holoscan::Operator as a GXF::Component

Holoscan SDK provides the CMake generate_gxf_operator_wrapper function to wrap an operator for GXF. Like the Resource wrapper above, this function creates C++ source and header code wrapping the operator as well as a build target to build the operator wrapper’s shared lib. Unlike the earlier example, this function does not itself generate a GXF extension.

The wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension demonstrates wrapping an operator as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
generate_gxf_operator_wrapper(TX_CODELET_HDRS TX_CODELET_SRCS EXT_CPP_CONTENT
  OPERATOR_CLASS "myops::PingVarTxNativeOp"
  CODELET_NAME PingVarTxNativeOpCodelet
  CODELET_NAMESPACE myexts
  HASH1 0x35545ef8ae1541c5
  HASH2 0x8aef3c2078fc50b4
  CODELET_TARGET_NAME gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib
  DESCRIPTION "Ping Tx Native Operator codelet"
  INCLUDE_HEADERS ping_variant_tx_native_op.hpp
  PUBLIC_DEPENDS ping_variant_tx_native_op
  CODELET_TARGET_PROPERTIES
    LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}
)

The result of this function call in the example build context is as follows:

  • Generates C++ source and header code wrapping the myop::PingVarTxNativeOp operator resource in the GXF-compatible myexts::PingVarTxNativeOpCodelet class. Output C++ file locations are stored in the TX_CODELET_HDRS and TX_CODELET_SRCS CMake variable.

  • Defines a build target named gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib. Running cmake --build <build-dir> --target <gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib> will build the GXF ping operator wrapper depending on ping_variant_tx_native_op.

  • Appends a GXF factory macro C++ code snippet to the EXT_CPP_CONTENT CMake variable for later use.

Repeat this step to wrap any other operators to include in your extension.

3. Generating a combined GXF Extension

Holoscan SDK provides the CMake generate_gxf_extension function to bundle wrapped components in a GXF extension template. The function accepts extension details and C++ GXF function content generated from the preceding sequence of wrapping function calls. Each component registered in the GXF extension can then be instantiated by the GXF component factory at application runtime.

The wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension demonstrates generating a GXF extension as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
generate_gxf_extension(
  EXTENSION_TARGET_NAME gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_ext
  EXTENSION_NAME PingVarCustomNativeResExtension
  EXTENSION_DESCRIPTION
    "Ping Variant Custom Native extension. Includes wrapped Holoscan custom resource and tx/rx operators"
  EXTENSION_AUTHOR "NVIDIA"
  EXTENSION_VERSION "${holoscan_VERSION}"
  EXTENSION_LICENSE "Apache-2.0"
  EXTENSION_ID_HASH1 0x2b8381ed5c2740a1
  EXTENSION_ID_HASH2 0xbe586c019eaa87be
  INCLUDE_HEADERS
    ${RESOURCE_HDRS}
    ${TX_CODELET_HDRS}
    ${RX_CODELET_HDRS}
  PUBLIC_DEPENDS
    gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib
    gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib
    gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_rx_native_op_lib
  EXTENSION_TARGET_PROPERTIES
    LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}
  EXT_CPP_CONTENT "${EXT_CPP_CONTENT}"
)

The generate_gxf_extension function call generates a CMake build target gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_ext to build the GXF extension shared library. The resulting extension may be included in a GXF context to make the custom resource and Tx/Rx operators available to the GXF application.

4. Using your wrapped components in a GXF application

Note

This section assumes you are familiar with how to create a GXF application.

GXF extensions generated with Holoscan SDK wrappings rely on the Holoscan Wrapper extension. When listing extensions in your application manifest, please ensure dependencies are observed in order:

  • GXF::std

  • ucx_holoscan_extension

  • gxf_holoscan_wrapper

  • Your custom wrapper extension name

Review the example YAML app definition for a demonstration of how a custom resource can be used as a parameter to the tx operator in the app.
