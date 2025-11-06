SDK Installation

This version of the Holoscan SDK has been tested on the following Superchips:

SuperChip Tested OS Display Support DGX Spark (GB10) NVIDIA DGX OS (Ubuntu 24.04) Yes Grace-Hopper (GH200) Ubuntu Server 22.04¹ No² (headless only)

¹ Ubuntu installation guide for Grace systems

² SBSA/SuperChips don’t support display output. Use HoloViz for headless rendering.

