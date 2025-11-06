Class AsynchronousCondition

Condition class to support asynchronous execution of operators.

This condition waits on an asynchronous event which can happen outside of the regular compute function of an operator.

The method event_state() method is used to get or set the asynchronous condition’s state. The possible states are:

AsynchronousEventState::READY ///< Initial state, first compute call is pending

AsynchronousEventState::WAIT ///< Request to async service yet to be sent, nothing to do but wait

AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_WAITING ///< Request sent to an async service, pending event done notification

AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_DONE ///< Event done notification received, entity ready to compute

AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_NEVER ///< Entity will not call compute again, end of execution

This class wraps GXF SchedulingTerm( nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm ). The event used corresponds to gxf_event_t enum value GXF_EVENT_EXTERNAL which is supported by all schedulers.

==Parameters==

None

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit AsynchronousCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



AsynchronousCondition ( ) = default



AsynchronousCondition ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: AsynchronousSchedulingTerm * term )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



void event_state ( AsynchronousEventState state )

Set the condition’s asynchronous event state. Parameters state – The state to which the condition should be set.

AsynchronousEventState event_state ( ) const

Get the asynchronous event state. Returns The current state of the condition.