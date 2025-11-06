class DataExporter

A base class to support exporting Holoscan application data for Federated Analytics.

This class will create a directory with the application name passed to the constructor. It will also create a subdirectory based on the current timestamp within the application directory.

The root directory for the application data can be specified by using environment variable HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_DIRECTORY . If not specified, it will default to current application directory.

Subclassed by holoscan::CsvDataExporter

Public Functions

explicit DataExporter ( const std :: string & app_name )



virtual ~DataExporter ( ) = default



virtual void export_data ( const std :: vector < std :: string > & data ) = 0

A pure virtual function that needs to be implemented by subclasses to export the data in required format. Parameters data – The data to be written to the CSV file.

inline const std :: string & app_name ( ) const

Return the application name.

inline const std :: string & data_directory ( ) const

Returns a data directory name.

void cleanup_data_directory ( )

Remove the data directory and its contents.

Public Static Functions

static expected < std :: string , ErrorCode > get_analytics_data_directory_env ( )

Get the value of analytics data directory environment variable HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_DIRECTORY . Returns A string if the environment variable is set else it returns error code.

Protected Attributes

std :: string app_name_

