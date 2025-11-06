Class DataLoggerResource

Base class for all data logger resources.

This class provides the core functionality for logging data to the console. Concrete implementations of this class should provide the actual logging functionality.

==Parameters ==

log_inputs : bool (optional, default: true) Globally enable or disable logging on input ports ( InputContext::receive calls)

log_outputs : bool (optional, default: true) Globally enable or disable logging on output ports ( OutputContext::emit calls)

log_metadata : bool (optional, default: true) Globally enable or disable logging of MetadataDictionary contents

log_tensor_data_contents : bool (optional, default: true) Enable logging of the contents of tensors, not just basic description information. Note that logging GPU tensor contents will have the overhead of a device to host data transfer.

use_scheduler_clock : bool (optional, default: false) Whether the get_timestamp() method uses the scheduler’s clock for timestamps (if false, uses system clock).

allowlist_patterns : std::vector<std::string> (optional, default: empty vector)

denylist_patterns: std::vector<std::string> (optional, default: empty vector)

Note on allowlist/denylist pattern matching:

If allowlist_patterns or denylist_patterns are specified, they are applied to the unique_id assigned to messages by the underlying framework.

In a non-distributed application (without a fragment name), the unique_id for a message will have one of the following forms:

operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

The pattern matching logic is as follows:

If denylist patterns is not empty and there is a match, do not log it.

Next check if allowlist_patterns is empty: If yes, return true (allow everything) If no, return true only if there is a match to at least one of the specified patterns.



Subclassed by holoscan::AsyncDataLoggerResource, holoscan::data_loggers::BasicConsoleLogger

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit DataLoggerResource ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



DataLoggerResource ( ) = default



~DataLoggerResource ( ) override = default



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Defines parameters for the logging resource, including the serializer. Parameters spec – The component specification.

virtual bool log_data ( const std :: any & data , const std :: string & unique_id , int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > & metadata = nullptr , IOSpec :: IOType io_type = IOSpec :: IOType :: kOutput ) override = 0

Logs a message. The unique_id for the message will have the form: operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection) For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id: fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index Parameters data – The data to log, passed as std::any.

unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput). Returns true if logging (including serialization and sending) was successful, false otherwise.

virtual bool log_tensor_data ( const std :: shared_ptr < Tensor > & tensor , const std :: string & unique_id , int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > & metadata = nullptr , IOSpec :: IOType io_type = IOSpec :: IOType :: kOutput ) override = 0

Logs a Tensor with optional data content logging. This specialized method allows efficient logging of tensor metadata without the overhead of logging large tensor data arrays when only header information is needed. The unique_id for the message will have the form: operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection) For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id: fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index Parameters tensor – The Tensor to log.

unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput). Returns true if logging was successful, false otherwise.

virtual bool log_tensormap_data ( const TensorMap & tensor_map , const std :: string & unique_id , int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > & metadata = nullptr , IOSpec :: IOType io_type = IOSpec :: IOType :: kOutput ) override = 0

Logs a TensorMap with optional data content logging. This specialized method allows efficient logging of tensor map metadata without the overhead of logging large tensor data arrays when only header information is needed. The unique_id for the message will have the form: operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection) For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id: fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index Parameters tensor_map – The TensorMap to log.

unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput). Returns true if logging was successful, false otherwise.

virtual bool log_backend_specific ( const std :: any & data , const std :: string & unique_id , int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std :: shared_ptr < MetadataDictionary > & metadata = nullptr , IOSpec :: IOType io_type = IOSpec :: IOType :: kOutput ) override

Logs backend-specific data types. This method is called for logging backend-specific data types (intended for use with backends that have separate emit/receive codepaths for backend-specific types). The data parameter is kept as std::any here to avoid making the base interface specific to a particular backend, but a backend-specific concrete implementation should be provided as needed via run-time type checking. A concrete example of a backend-specific type is the GXF Entity type which is a heterogeneous collection of components. An implementation of this method for GXF entities is provided in the concrete implementation of the GXFConsoleLogger. The unique_id for the message will have the form: operator_name.port_name

operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection) For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id: fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index Parameters data – The backend-specific data to log, passed as std::any.

unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput). Returns true if logging was successful, false if backend-specific logging is not supported.

bool should_log_message ( const std :: string & unique_id ) const

Checks if a message with the given unique_id should be logged based on allowlist/denylist patterns. This utility function implements the filtering logic: First check if denylist patterns are specified and if there is a match, do not log it.

Next check if allowlist_patterns were specified: If no, return true (allow everything) If yes, return true only if there is a match to the specified patterns.

Parameters unique_id – The unique identifier to check against patterns. Returns true if the message should be logged, false otherwise.

inline virtual bool should_log_output ( ) const override

Checks if the logger should log output ports. If False, the data logger will not be applied during op_input.emit() calls from Operator::compute. Returns true if the logger should log output ports, false otherwise.

inline virtual bool should_log_input ( ) const override

Checks if the logger should log input ports. If False, the data logger will not be applied during op_input.receive() calls from Operator::compute. Returns true if the logger should log input ports, false otherwise.

inline bool should_log_metadata ( ) const

Checks if the logger should log metadata. If False, the data logger will not log metadata for each operator. Returns true if the logger should log metadata, false otherwise.

inline bool should_log_tensor_data_content ( ) const

Checks if the logger should log tensor data content. If False, only tensor header information will be logged, not the actual data arrays. When true, the full tensor data is also logged. Returns true if the logger should log tensor data content, false otherwise.

Get the current timestamp for logging operations. This method is called internally by the logging functions to obtain timestamps for emit_timestamp (when io_type==IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) or receive_timestamp (when io_type==IOSpec::IOType::kInput). The default implementation provides high-resolution timestamps in microseconds since epoch. Implementations can override this to provide custom timing mechanisms as appropriate. Returns Current timestamp in microseconds since epoch, or -1 if not available.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the component. This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

Protected Attributes

Parameter < bool > log_outputs_



Parameter < bool > log_inputs_



Parameter < bool > log_metadata_



Parameter < bool > log_tensor_data_content_



Parameter < bool > use_scheduler_clock_



Parameter < std :: shared_ptr < Resource > > clock_



std :: shared_ptr < ClockInterface > clock_interface_



Parameter < std :: vector < std :: string > > allowlist_patterns_

