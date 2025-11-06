class FragmentService

Base interface for services that enable sharing of resources and functionality between operators within a fragment or across distributed fragments.

FragmentService provides a common interface for services that manage shared resources accessible to multiple operators. Services implementing this interface can be registered with a Fragment and accessed by operators through the Fragment’s service registry.

This interface is typically implemented by resource managers, shared data structures, or other facilities that need to be shared across operators while maintaining a single instance per fragment.

Subclassed by holoscan::DefaultFragmentService, holoscan::DistributedAppService

Public Functions

FragmentService ( ) = default



virtual ~FragmentService ( ) = default



virtual std :: shared_ptr < Resource > resource ( ) const = 0

Get the underlying resource managed by this service. Returns Shared pointer to the managed resource.