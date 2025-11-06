NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Class GXFParameterAdaptor

Class Documentation

class GXFParameterAdaptor

Public Types

using AdaptFunc = std::function<gxf_result_t(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, const ArgType &arg_type, const std::any &any_value)>

Public Functions

inline AdaptFunc &get_param_handler(std::type_index index)
inline AdaptFunc &get_arg_param_handler(std::type_index index)
template<typename typeT>
inline void add_param_handler(AdaptFunc func)
inline void add_param_handler(std::type_index index, AdaptFunc func)
template<typename typeT>
inline void add_param_handler()

Public Static Functions

static GXFParameterAdaptor &get_instance()

Get the instance of GXFParameterAdaptor.

Returns

The reference of the static GXFParameterAdaptor instance.

static inline gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, ParameterWrapper &param_wrap)
static inline gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, const ArgType &arg_type, std::any &any_value)
template<typename typeT>
static inline void ensure_type()
template<typename typeT>
static inline gxf_result_t set_gxf_parameter_value(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char *key, const ArgType &arg_type, typeT &value)

Public Static Attributes

static AdaptFunc none_param_handler = []([[maybe_unused]] gxf_context_t context, [[maybe_unused]] gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,[[maybe_unused]] constArgType& arg_type, [[maybe_unused]] const std::any& any_value) {HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);return GXF_FAILURE;}
