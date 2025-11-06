Class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver
Defined in File holoscan_async_buffer_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver
-
class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver
HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver class tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.
Application authors are not expected to use this class directly.
Public Functions
-
HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver() = default
-
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t *uid) override
This function overrides the AsyncBufferReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.
-
inline holoscan::Operator *op() const
-
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver. It is set at the.See also
create_input_port() function.
- Parameters
op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.
-
inline void track()
