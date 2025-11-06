Class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter
Defined in File holoscan_async_buffer_transmitter.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter
-
class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter : public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter
HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter class tracks every transmitted message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.
Application authors are not expected to use this class directly.
Public Functions
-
HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter() = default
-
gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid) override
This function overrides the AsyncBufferTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It first adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel of the message being published and then calls the base class’ publish_abi() function.
-
inline holoscan::Operator *op() const
-
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter. It is set at the.See also
create_output_port() function.
- Parameters
op – The operator that this transmitter is attached to.
-
inline void track()
- HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter() = default
Previous Class HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver
Next Class HoloscanLogger