Class InferContext
Defined in File holoinfer.hpp
class InferContext
Inference Context class
Public Functions
InferContext()
~InferContext()
Set Inference parameters
- Parameters
inference_specs – Pointer to inference specifications
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate holoinfer_code and message.
Executes the inference Toolkit supports one input per model, in float32 type. The provided CUDA stream is used to prepare the input data and will be used to operate on the output data, any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this stream.
- Parameters
inference_specs – Pointer to inference specifications
cuda_stream – CUDA stream
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate holoinfer_code and message.
DimType get_output_dimensions() const
Gets output dimension per model
- Returns
Map of model as key mapped to the output dimension (of inferred data)
DimType get_input_dimensions() const
Gets input dimension per model
- Returns
Map of model as key mapped to the input dimensions
