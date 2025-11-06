class ProcessorContext

tensor_oper_map – Map of tensor name as key, mapped to list of operations to be applied in sequence on the tensor

in_out_tensor_map – Map of input tensor name mapped to vector of output tensor names after processing

processed_result_map – Map is updated with output tensor name as key mapped to processed output as a vector of float32 type

dimension_map – Map is updated with model name as key mapped to dimension of processed data as a vector

process_with_cuda – Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA