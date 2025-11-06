Class IOSpec
Defined in File io_spec.hpp
class IOSpec
Class to define the specification of an input/output port of an Operator.
An interaction point between two operators. Operators ingest data at Input ports and publish data at Output ports. Receiver, Transmitter, and MessageRouter in GXF would be replaced with the concept of Input/Output Port of the Operator and the Flow (Edge) of the Application Workflow in the Framework.
Public Types
enum class IOType
Input/Output type.
Values:
enumerator kInput
enumerator kOutput
enum class ConnectorType
Connector type. Determines the type of Receiver (when IOType is kInput) or Transmitter (when IOType is kOutput) class used.
Values:
enumerator kDefault
enumerator kDoubleBuffer
enumerator kAsyncBuffer
enumerator kUCX
enum class QueuePolicy : uint8_t
Enum class representing the policy for handling queue operations.
This enum class defines the different policies that can be applied to queue operations when a queue is full.
Values:
enumerator kPop
Policy to pop the oldest item in the queue so the new item can be added.
enumerator kReject
Policy to reject the incoming item.
enumerator kFault
Policy to log a warning and reject the new item if the queue is full.
Public Functions
virtual ~IOSpec() = default
inline IOSpec(OperatorSpec *op_spec, const std::string &name, IOType io_type, const std::type_info *typeinfo = &typeid(void*), IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt)
Construct a new IOSpec object.
- Parameters
op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.
name – The name of this input/output.
io_type – The type of this input/output.
typeinfo – The type info of the data of this input/output.
size – The size of the input/output queue.
policy – The queue policy (optional).
inline OperatorSpec *op_spec() const
Get the operator specification that contains this input/output.
- Returns
The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of this input/output.
- Returns
The name of this input/output.
inline IOType io_type() const
Get the input/output type.
- Returns
The input/output type.
inline ConnectorType connector_type() const
Get the receiver/transmitter type.
- Returns
The receiver type (for inputs) or transmitter type (for outputs)
inline const std::type_info *typeinfo() const
Get the type info of the data of this input/output.
- Returns
The type info of the data of this input/output.
inline std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>> &conditions()
Get the conditions of this input/output.
- Returns
The reference to the conditions of this input/output.
template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline IOSpec &condition(ConditionType type, ArgsT&&... args)
Add a condition to this input/output.
The following ConditionTypes are supported:
ConditionType::kMessageAvailable
ConditionType::kExpiringMessageAvailable
ConditionType::kDownstreamAffordable
ConditionType::kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout
ConditionType::kNone
- Parameters
type – The type of the condition.
args – The arguments of the condition.
- Returns
The reference to this IOSpec.
inline std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector() const
Get the connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
- Returns
The connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
Set the connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
- Parameters
connector – The connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.
template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline IOSpec &connector(ConnectorType type, ArgsT&&... args)
Add a connector (receiver/transmitter) to this input/output.
The following ConnectorTypes are supported:
ConnectorType::kDefault
ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer
ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer
ConnectorType::kUCX
Note: Typically the application author does not need to call this method. The SDK will assign an appropriate transmitter or receiver type automatically (e.g. DoubleBufferReceiver or DoubleBufferTransmitter for with-fragment connections, but UcxReceiver or UcxTransmitter for intra-fragment connections in distributed applications). Similarly, annotated variants of these are used when data flow tracking is enabled.
Note: If you just want to keep the default transmitter or receiver class, but override the queue capacity or policy, it is easier to specify the
capacityand/or
policyarguments to
IOSpec::inputor
IOSpec::outputinstead of using this method.
- Parameters
type – The type of the connector (receiver/transmitter).
args – The arguments of the connector (receiver/transmitter).
- Returns
The reference to this IOSpec.
inline int64_t queue_size() const
Get the queue size of the input/output port.
Note: This value is only used for initializing input ports. ‘queue_size_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’ method or the ‘IOSpec::queue_size(int64_t)’ method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set.
- Returns
The queue size of the input/output port.
inline IOSpec &queue_size(int64_t size)
Set the queue size of the input/output port.
Note: This value is only used for initializing input ports. ‘queue_size_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’ method or this method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set.
- Parameters
size – The queue size of the input/output port.
- Returns
The reference to this IOSpec.
inline std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> queue_policy() const
Get the queue policy of the input/output port.
Note: This value is only used for initializing input and output ports. ‘queue_policy_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’, ‘OperatorSpec::output()’ or ‘IOSpec::queue_policy’ method.
- Returns
The queue policy of the input/output port.
-
inline IOSpec &queue_policy(IOSpec::QueuePolicy policy)
Set the queue policy of the input/output port.
Note: This value is only used for initializing input and output ports. ‘queue_policy_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’, ‘OperatorSpec::output()’ or ‘IOSpec::queue_policy’ method.
The following IOSpec::QueuePolicy values are supported:
QueuePolicy::kPop - If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy::kReject - If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy::kFault - If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
- Parameters
policy – The queue policy of the input/output port.
- Returns
The reference to this IOSpec.
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const
Get a YAML representation of the IOSpec.
- Returns
YAML node including the parameters of this component.
std::string description() const
Get a description of the IOSpec.See also
- Returns
YAML string.
inline const std::string &unique_id() const
Get the unique identifier for this IOSpec.
The unique identifier follows the pattern: “{operator.qualified_name()}.{port_name}” This is used for data logging and identification purposes. The unique_id is set during operator initialization.
- Returns
The unique identifier string.
inline void set_unique_id(const std::string &unique_id)
Set the unique identifier for this IOSpec.
This method is called during operator initialization to set the unique identifier.
- Parameters
unique_id – The unique identifier string to set.
Public Static Attributes
static const IOSize kPrecedingCount = IOSize{0}
-
class IOSize
Input/Output size.
Public Functions
inline explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0)
Construct a new IOSize object.
- Parameters
size – The size of the input/output.
-
inline void size(int64_t size)
Set the size of the input/output.
- Parameters
size – The new size of the input/output.
-
inline int64_t size() const
Get the size of the input/output.
- Returns
The size of the input/output.
inline operator int64_t() const
Cast the IOSize to int64_t.
- Returns
The size of the input/output.
- inline explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0)
