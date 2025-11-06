Class IOSpec::IOSize
Defined in File io_spec.hpp
This class is a nested type of Class IOSpec.
-
class IOSize
Input/Output size.
Public Functions
-
inline explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0)
Construct a new IOSize object.
- Parameters
size – The size of the input/output.
-
inline void size(int64_t size)
Set the size of the input/output.
- Parameters
size – The new size of the input/output.
-
inline int64_t size() const
Get the size of the input/output.
- Returns
The size of the input/output.
-
inline operator int64_t() const
Cast the IOSize to int64_t.
- Returns
The size of the input/output.
- inline explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0)
Previous Class IOSpec
Next Class Logger