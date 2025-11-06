Class BayerDemosaicOp
Defined in File bayer_demosaic.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::Operator
Operator class to demosaic the input video stream.
==Named Inputs==
receiver :
nvidia::gxf::Tensoror
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (
nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a device tensor with the name specified by
in_tensor_name. The tensor must have either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format. The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).
-
==Named Outputs==
transmitter :
nvidia::gxf::Tensor
The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if
alpha_valueis true, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by
out_tensor_name. The output will be in device memory.
-
==Parameters==
pool: Memory pool allocator (holoscan::Allocator) used by the operator.
cuda_stream_pool:
holoscan::CudaStreamPoolinstance (
std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>) to allocate CUDA streams. Optional (default:
nullptr).
in_tensor_name: The name of the input tensor. Optional (default:
"").
out_tensor_name: The name of the output tensor. Optional (default:
"").
interpolation_mode: The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode
NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (
0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.
NPPI_INTER_NN (
1): Nearest neighbor filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (
2): Linear interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (
4): Cubic interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (
5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (
6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (
7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)
NPPI_INTER_SUPER (
8): Super sampling.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (
16): Lanczos filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (
17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.
NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (
0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.
Optional (default:
0).
-
bayer_grid_pos: The Bayer grid position. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiBayerGridPosition
NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (
0): Default registration position BGGR.
NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (
1): Registration position RGGB.
NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (
2): Registration position GBRG.
NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (
3): Registration position GRBG.
Optional (default:
2).
-
generate_alpha: Generate alpha channel. Optional (default:
false).
alpha_value: Alpha value to be generated if
generate_alphais set to
true. Optional (default:
255).
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
BlockMemoryPool, the minimum
block_sizeis
(rows * columns * output_channels * element_size_bytes)where
output_channelsis 4 when
generate_alphais true and 3 otherwise. If the input tensor or video buffer is already on the device, only a single memory block is needed. However, if the input is on the host, a second memory block will also be needed in order to make an internal copy of the input to the device. The memory buffer must be on device (
storage_type= 1).
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (BayerDemosaicOp) BayerDemosaicOp()=default
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-
virtual void stop() override
Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.
-