Class SegmentationPostprocessorOp
Defined in File segmentation_postprocessor.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class SegmentationPostprocessorOp : public holoscan::Operator
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
==Named Inputs==
in_tensor :
nvidia::gxf::Tensor
Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point device tensor with name
in_tensor_name. The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via
data_format. If batch dimension, N, is present it should be size 1.
-
==Named Outputs==
out_tensor :
nvidia::gxf::Tensor
Emits a message containing a device tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).
-
==Parameters==
allocator: Memory allocator to use for the output.
in_tensor_name: Name of the input tensor. Optional (default:
"").
network_output_type: Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’). Optional (default:
"softmax").
data_format: Data format of network output. Optional (default:
"hwc").
cuda_stream_pool:
holoscan::CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Optional (default:
nullptr).
==Device Memory Requirements==
When used with a
BlockMemoryPool, this operator requires only a single device memory block (
storage_type= 1) of size
height * widthbytes.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (SegmentationPostprocessorOp) SegmentationPostprocessorOp()=default
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void start() override
Implement the startup logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-