Class VideoStreamReplayerOp

Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.

==Named Outputs==

A message containing a video frame deserialized from disk. Depending on the metadata in the file being read, this tensor could be on either CPU or GPU. For the data used in examples distributed with the SDK, the tensor will be an unnamed GPU tensor (name == “”).

==Parameters==

directory: Directory path for reading files from.

basename: User specified file name without extension.

batch_size: Number of entities to read and publish for one tick. Optional (default: 1 ).

ignore_corrupted_entities: If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated. Optional (default: true ).

frame_rate: Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps. Optional (default: 0.0 ).

realtime: Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps. Optional (default: true ).

repeat: Repeat video stream in a loop. Optional (default: false ).

count: Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early. Optional (default: 0 ).

allocator: The allocator used for Tensor objects. Currently this can only use the default allocator type of holoscan::UnboundedAllocator . Optional (default: holoscan::UnboundedAllocator )