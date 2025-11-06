Class RuntimeError
Defined in File errors.hpp
Base Type
public std::runtime_error
class RuntimeError : public std::runtime_error
Class for runtime errors related to Holoscan SDK.
This class is used to hold runtime error message in Holoscan SDK.
If new error code is required to be added, it could be done by appending to the ErrorCode class and respective error string to the ErrorStrings array.
Public Functions
explicit RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code)
RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const std::string &what_arg)
RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const char *what_arg)
Public Static Functions
static const char *error_string(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code)
Get the error string from the error code.
- Parameters
error_code – The error code to be converted.
- Returns
The converted error string in const char*.
- explicit RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code)
