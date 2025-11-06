Class UcxContext

entity_serializer (std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer>): The entity serializer that will be used for any network connections (i.e. add_flow connections between fragments). A UcxEntitySerializer will be used by default.

enable_async (bool, optional): If false, synchronous operation of message transmission will be used (Default: false). The HOLOSCAN_UCX_ASYNCHRONOUS environment variable can be used to set the value that Holoscan will use for this parameter when creating its internal UcxNetworkContext . This parameter is deprecated in Holoscan v3.7 and will be removed in v4.0. The new behavior will be equivalent to a value of false here.