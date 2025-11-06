Class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer
Defined in File ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
UCX-based Holoscan component serializer.
Used by UcxEntitySerializer to serialize and deserialize Holoscan SDK class holoscan::Message. See the CodecRegistry class for adding serialization codecs for additional holoscan::Message types.
==Parameters==
allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>): The allocator used for deserialization of Tensor, VideoBuffer or AudioBuffer components. Defaults to an
UnboundedAllocatorif none is provided.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
