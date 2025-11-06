GXF extensions
See the User Guide for details regarding the extensions in GXF and Holoscan SDK, and for instructions to build your own extensions
gxf_holoscan_wrapper: includes the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrappercodelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.
ucx: includes
nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializerwhich is a
nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializerthat handles serialization and deserialization of
holoscan::Messageand
holoscan::Tensortypes over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializeris intended for use by the
UcxEntitySerializerwhere it can operate alongside the
UcxComponentSerializerthat serializes GXF-specific types (
nvidia::gxf::Tensor,
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, etc.).
