Data Loggers
- page md_include_holoscan_data_loggers_README
These are the data loggers included as part of the Holoscan SDK:
basic_console_logger: example of a simple data logger that prints basic information about each message sent
This console logger inherits from
DataLoggerResourcewhich performs the logging synchronously on the same thread that is being used for the
Operator::computecall.
-
async_console_logger: example of a simple data logger that prints basic information about each message sent
This console logger inherits from
AsyncDataLoggerResourcewhich offloads logging to separate threads. The emit/receive calls from
Operator::computepush the items onto a queue, where the logger’s own threads will process the logging.
-
-