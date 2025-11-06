Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap
Defined in File inference_processor.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceProcessorOp.
-
struct DataVecMap
DataVecMap specification
Public Functions
-
DataVecMap() = default
-
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
-
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)
-
inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const
Public Members
-
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_
- DataVecMap() = default
Previous Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataMap
Next Struct V4L2VideoCaptureOp::Buffer