Template Struct Pose3
Defined in File pose3.hpp
-
template<typename K>
struct Pose3
Class representing 3D transformations (rigid body motion in 3D).
This class represents elements of the SE(3) group, which combines 3D rotations and translations. Each pose consists of a rotation component (SO3) and a translation vector in 3D space.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type (typically float or double).
Public Types
-
using Scalar = K
Public Functions
-
inline Pose3()
Default constructor creates identity pose.
-
inline Pose3(const SO3<K> &rotation, const Vector3<K> &translation)
Constructor from rotation and translation components.
- Parameters
rotation – Rotation component.
translation – Translation component.
-
-
inline Pose3 inverse() const
Get the inverse transformation.
- Returns
Inverse transformation.
-
inline Matrix4<K> matrix() const
Get the 4×4 homogeneous transformation matrix representation.
- Returns
4×4 transformation matrix.
-
template<typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
inline Pose3<S> cast() const
Cast to a different scalar type.
- Template Parameters
S – Target scalar type.
- Returns
Pose cast to the target type.
-
template<typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
inline const Pose3 &cast() const
Cast to the same scalar type (no-op).
- Template Parameters
S – Target scalar type (same as K).
- Returns
Reference to this pose.
-
inline Pose2<K> to_pose2_xy() const
Convert to a 2D pose in the XY plane.
- Returns
2D pose representing the XY components of this 3D pose.
-
inline Pose3 pow(K exponent) const
Compute the power of the transformation.
This computes the transformation raised to the given exponent using exponential coordinates and matrix exponentiation. The implementation handles the general case by aligning the rotation axis with the Z-axis.
- Parameters
exponent – Power to raise the transformation to.
- Returns
Transformation raised to the given power.
Public Members
Public Static Functions
-
static inline Pose3 identity()
Create the identity transformation.
- Returns
Identity transformation (no rotation or translation).
-
static inline Pose3 from_translation(const Vector3<K> &translation)
Create a pure translation transformation.
- Parameters
translation – Translation vector.
- Returns
Translation-only transformation.
-
static inline Pose3 from_translation(K x, K y, K z)
Create a pure translation transformation from components.
- Parameters
x – X component of translation.
y – Y component of translation.
z – Z component of translation.
-
- Returns
Translation-only transformation.
-
static inline Pose3 from_rotation(const Vector3<K> &axis, K angle)
Create a pure rotation transformation.
- Parameters
axis – Rotation axis (will be normalized internally).
angle – Rotation angle in radians.
-
- Returns
Rotation-only transformation.
-
static inline Pose3 from_pose2_xy(const Pose2<K> &pose)
Create a 3D pose from a 2D pose in the XY plane.
- Parameters
pose – 2D pose in the XY plane.
- Returns
3D pose with Z translation = 0 and rotation around Z-axis.
-
static inline Pose3 from_matrix(const Matrix4<K> &matrix)
Create a pose from a 4×4 transformation matrix.
- Parameters
matrix – 4×4 homogeneous transformation matrix.
- Returns
Pose represented by the matrix.
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr int kDimension = 3
Friends
-
inline friend Pose3 operator*(const Pose3 &lhs, const Pose3 &rhs)
Compose two poses.
- Parameters
lhs – Left pose.
rhs – Right pose.
-
- Returns
Composed pose lhs * rhs.
-
inline friend Vector3<K> operator*(const Pose3 &pose, const Vector3<K> &vec)
Transform a 3D vector with the given transformation.
- Parameters
pose – Transformation to apply.
vec – Vector to transform.
-
- Returns
Transformed vector.