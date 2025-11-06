struct ServiceKey

Key structure for service registry that combines type and identifier.

ServiceKey uniquely identifies a service in the fragment’s service registry by combining the type information with an optional string identifier. This allows multiple instances of the same service type to coexist with different identifiers.

Public Functions

inline bool operator == ( const ServiceKey & other ) const noexcept

Equality comparison operator. Two ServiceKeys are equal if both their type and id match. Parameters other – The ServiceKey to compare with. Returns true if the keys are equal, false otherwise.

Public Members

std :: type_index type

Type information of the service.