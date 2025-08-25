Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.0
Thor host setup

After installing JetPack 7.0.0 on the Thor devkit, please follow these steps to set up your Thor for running Holoscan sensor bridge examples.

  • Install Holoscan SDK v3.5.1

  echo "deb https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson/jetson-4fed1671 r38.1 main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-l4t-apt-source-jpea.list
  sudo apt update
  sudo apt install holoscan

  • Install other Holoscan sensor bridge dependencies:

  sudo apt install -y git-lfs cmake libfmt-dev libssl-dev libcurlpp-dev libyaml-cpp-dev libibverbs-dev python3-dev

  • Obtain the Holoscan sensor bridge repository:

  git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge.git

  • Build Holoscan sensor bridge, inside the holoscan-sensor-bridge directory:

  mkdir build && cd build
  cmake -DCCCL_DIR:PATH="/usr/local/cuda/targets/sbsa-linux/lib/cmake/cccl" -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_SIPL=1 ..
  make -j

  • Enable the network interface and ensure that the camera enumerates. Note that this documentation assumes a camera IP address of 192.168.0.2.

  EN0=mgbe0_0
  sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24
  sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32
  sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096
  sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0

  • Retrieve your camera’s MAC ID with the hololink-enumerate command:

  ./tools/enumerate/hololink-enumerate

You should see a response from the camera similar to this one:

  mac_id=8C:1F:64:6D:70:03 hsb_ip_version=0x2506 fpga_crc=0xffff ip_address=192.168.0.2 fpga_uuid=f1627640-b4dc-48af-a360-c55b09b3d230 serial_number=ffffffffffffff interface=mgbe0_0 board=Leopard Eagle

Make sure to set all of the ip_address and mac_address fields in the configuration files (there are multiple instances in each configuration file)

  ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
  ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

Give permission for root to access the X display, Note that the DISPLAY environment variable needs to be set first if being run over SSH.

  xhost +

Run the sipl_player application using either the single or dual camera configurations contained in the examples/sipl_config directory. To run them using HW ISP capture mode, use the following:

  sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
  sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

To run the examples for RAW capture mode, add the –raw argument. Note that the image quality will not be very good due to the lack of proper ISP processing (the image may be extremely dark).

  sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json --raw
  sudo ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json --raw

JP7.0.0 release currently supports only the Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera.
