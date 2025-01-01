NVIDIA NeMo Retriever
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever (NeMo Retriever) is a collection of microservices that present a single API for indexing and querying of user data.

NeMo Retriever uses specialized NVIDIA NIM microservices to find, contextualize, and extract text, tables, and images that you can use in downstream generative applications.

NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Documentation
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever is a collection of microservices for building and scaling multimodal data extraction, embedding, and reranking pipelines with high accuracy and maximum data privacy – built with NVIDIA NIM.
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Extraction Documentation
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Extraction (NV Ingest) is a scalable, performance-oriented document content and metadata extraction microservice. NVIDIA Ingest uses specialized NVIDIA NIM microservices to find, contextualize, and extract text, tables, charts, and images that you can use in downstream generative applications.
NVIDIA NIM for Text Embedding
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever text embedding NIM microservice bring the power of state-of-the-art text embedding models to your applications, offering unparalleled natural language processing and understanding capabilities.
NVIDIA NIM for Text Reranking
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever text reranking NIM microservice reorder citations by how well they match a query. This is a key step in the retrieval process, especially when the retrieval pipeline involves citations from different datastores that each have their own algorithms for measuring similarity.
NVIDIA NIM for Object Detection
NeMo Retriever extraction microservices include a collection of object detection NIM microservices that are optimized for detecting and classifying structured images within enterprise documents, such as tables, charts, and infographics.
NVIDIA NIM for Image OCR (NeMo Retriever OCR)
The Image OCR NIM is an optical character recognition (OCR) microservice that extracts text from images. The OCR NIM microservice is designed to be used in tandem with the NeMo Retriever object detection NIM microservices for the purposes of extracting content from tables, charts, and images.
NVIDIA NIM for Image OCR (Paddle OCR)
NeMo Retriever extraction microservices include an Image OCR NIM designed for parsing and extracting text from structured images. This capability is enhanced by the object detection NIM microservices.
Build an Enterprise RAG Pipeline
This NVIDIA RAG blueprint serves as a reference solution for a foundational Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) pipeline.
Document Research Assistant for Blog Creation
In this notebook, you will use an NVIDIA LLM NIM microservice (llama-3.3-70b) to generate a report on a given topic, and an NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding NIM (llama-3.2-nv-embedqa-1b-v2) for optimized text question-answering retrieval
Build a Digital Human
NVIDIA AI Blueprint for digital human for customer service.
Build an AI Virtual Assistant
Customizable, AI-driven virtual assistant designed to streamline customer service operations, handle common inquiries, and improve overall user satisfaction through automated and contextually aware responses.
Code Documentation for Software Development
A powerful system that leverages CrewAI Flows to automatically generate comprehensive documentation for any public GitHub repository.