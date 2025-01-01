NeMo Retriever
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever (NeMo Retriever) is a collection of microservices that present a single API for indexing and querying of user data.
NeMo Retriever uses specialized NVIDIA NIM microservices to find, contextualize, and extract text, tables, and images that you can use in downstream generative applications.
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever is a collection of microservices for building and scaling multimodal data extraction, embedding, and reranking pipelines with high accuracy and maximum data privacy – built with NVIDIA NIM.
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Extraction (NV Ingest) is a scalable, performance-oriented document content and metadata extraction microservice. NVIDIA Ingest uses specialized NVIDIA NIM microservices to find, contextualize, and extract text, tables, charts, and images that you can use in downstream generative applications.
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever text embedding NIM microservice bring the power of state-of-the-art text embedding models to your applications, offering unparalleled natural language processing and understanding capabilities.
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever text reranking NIM microservice reorder citations by how well they match a query. This is a key step in the retrieval process, especially when the retrieval pipeline involves citations from different datastores that each have their own algorithms for measuring similarity.
NeMo Retriever extraction microservices include a collection of object detection NIM microservices that are optimized for detecting and classifying structured images within enterprise documents, such as tables, charts, and infographics.
The Image OCR NIM is an optical character recognition (OCR) microservice that extracts text from images. The OCR NIM microservice is designed to be used in tandem with the NeMo Retriever object detection NIM microservices for the purposes of extracting content from tables, charts, and images.
NeMo Retriever extraction microservices include an Image OCR NIM designed for parsing and extracting text from structured images. This capability is enhanced by the object detection NIM microservices.
This NVIDIA RAG blueprint serves as a reference solution for a foundational Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) pipeline.
In this notebook, you will use an NVIDIA LLM NIM microservice (llama-3.3-70b) to generate a report on a given topic, and an NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding NIM (llama-3.2-nv-embedqa-1b-v2) for optimized text question-answering retrieval
Customizable, AI-driven virtual assistant designed to streamline customer service operations, handle common inquiries, and improve overall user satisfaction through automated and contextually aware responses.
A powerful system that leverages CrewAI Flows to automatically generate comprehensive documentation for any public GitHub repository.