800Gbps XDR (200G-PAM4) Transceivers, Copper Cables, and Fiber Parts List

Important notes:

The same single mode, straight and 1:2 splitter crossover fiber cables are used for both XDR and NDR/400GbE.

New OSFP metal connector terminologies: IHS and RHS.

Integrated Heat Sink (IHS) integrates the cooling fins into the transceiver plug tops for extra cooling (aka finned top). Two IHS versions: Open-top IHS (exposed cooling fins) Closed-top IHS (fins have a metal plate on top for extra cooling)

IHS transceivers or copper cables are only used in air-cooled switches (Q3400, Q3200) – everything else uses RHS.

Riding Heat Sink (RHS) on top of ConnectX-8 card cage is called RHS, but the name applies to the OSFP plug (aka flat top). RHS devices are used in ConnectX-8 cages for B300, GB300, ConnectX-8 PCIe cards, and liquid cooled switches.

Twin-port OSFP RHS connectors also may be referred to as “-FLT” in the legacy part numbers.

Note, there are tiny fins on the MPO end of the transceiver – this is still RHS device.

Twin-port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type (straight or splitter) in both optical ports and not one of each.

Not used for XDR: QSFP112 devices , plug used in ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs. QSFP112 is only for 100G-PAM4.

Multimode transceivers , active optical cables (AOC). (Lasers not available yet)

Direct attach copper (DAC) cables (too short at 200G-PAM4)

200G-PAM4-based transceivers cannot downshift to 100G-PAM4 or 50G-PAM4.

IHS and RHS transceivers or copper cables contain the same internals and can be linked to each other.

1.6Tb/s refers to the transceiver electrical end. May also be called 2x800G or 1,600G.

2x800G refers to the dual 800G, 4-channel optical ports.

Linear active copper cables (LACC) are passive direct attach copper (DAC) copper cables with a linear amplifier IC to boost the signal and extend cable length. Called active copper cables (ACC) in NDR generation.

Active electric cables (AEC) are DAC cables with DSP ICs inside for switch-to-switch links replacing LACC 1.6T-1.6T LACCs.

Q3200 XDR, InfiniBand switch supports 36 twin-port OSFP, IHS, 1.6Tb/s cables and transceivers. It consists of two Quantum-3 switch ICs inside the chassis that operate independently. The Q3200 supports backwards compatibility to the NDR (4x100G-PAM4) product line of DAC, LACC copper cables, multimode transceivers and AOCs, and single mode transceivers.

Q3400 XDR InfiniBand switch supports 72 twin-port OSFP, IHS, 1.6Tb/s cables and transceivers. It consists of four Quantum-3 switch ICs inside the chassis that operate together. It supports “selected” backwards compatibility parts to the NDR product line of cables and transceivers.

Q3400 can only link to ConnectX-7, ConnectX-8 PCIe cards – not NDR switches or B300, GB300 mezzanine cards.

Q3400 does not support 1:2 port splitting the 4-channel MPO-12/APC ports. Q3200 does.