800Gbps XDR (200G-PAM4) Transceivers, Copper Cables, and Fiber Parts List

800Gb/s XDR Twin-port OSFP and OSFP Transceivers and Fiber Part Numbers based on 200G-PAM4 Modulation for InfiniBand
The XDR InfiniBand four-channel 200G-PAM4 cable and transceiver product line consists of linear active copper cables (LACC), single-mode transceivers and optical fiber cables.
2x800G-to-2x800G links for switch-to-switch
2x800G-to-two 400G links to ConnectX-8 (PCIe and mezzanine cards)
2x800G-to-four 200G links to ConnectX-8 (PCIe and mezzanine cards)
Important notes:
The same single mode, straight and 1:2 splitter crossover fiber cables are used for both XDR and NDR/400GbE.
New OSFP metal connector terminologies: IHS and RHS.
Integrated Heat Sink (IHS) integrates the cooling fins into the transceiver plug tops for extra cooling (aka finned top).
Two IHS versions:
Open-top IHS (exposed cooling fins)
Closed-top IHS (fins have a metal plate on top for extra cooling)
IHS transceivers or copper cables are only used in air-cooled switches (Q3400, Q3200) – everything else uses RHS.
Riding Heat Sink (RHS) on top of ConnectX-8 card cage is called RHS, but the name applies to the OSFP plug (aka flat top).
RHS devices are used in ConnectX-8 cages for B300, GB300, ConnectX-8 PCIe cards, and liquid cooled switches.
Twin-port OSFP RHS connectors also may be referred to as “-FLT” in the legacy part numbers.
Note, there are tiny fins on the MPO end of the transceiver – this is still RHS device.
Twin-port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type (straight or splitter) in both optical ports and not one of each.
Not used for XDR:
QSFP112 devices, plug used in ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs. QSFP112 is only for 100G-PAM4.
Multimode transceivers, active optical cables (AOC). (Lasers not available yet)
Direct attach copper (DAC) cables (too short at 200G-PAM4)
200G-PAM4-based transceivers cannot downshift to 100G-PAM4 or 50G-PAM4.
IHS and RHS transceivers or copper cables contain the same internals and can be linked to each other.
1.6Tb/s refers to the transceiver electrical end. May also be called 2x800G or 1,600G.
2x800G refers to the dual 800G, 4-channel optical ports.
Linear active copper cables (LACC) are passive direct attach copper (DAC) copper cables with a linear amplifier IC to boost the signal and extend cable length. Called active copper cables (ACC) in NDR generation.
Active electric cables (AEC) are DAC cables with DSP ICs inside for switch-to-switch links replacing LACC 1.6T-1.6T LACCs.
Q3200 XDR, InfiniBand switch supports 36 twin-port OSFP, IHS, 1.6Tb/s cables and transceivers. It consists of two Quantum-3 switch ICs inside the chassis that operate independently. The Q3200 supports backwards compatibility to the NDR (4x100G-PAM4) product line of DAC, LACC copper cables, multimode transceivers and AOCs, and single mode transceivers.
Q3400 XDR InfiniBand switch supports 72 twin-port OSFP, IHS, 1.6Tb/s cables and transceivers. It consists of four Quantum-3 switch ICs inside the chassis that operate together.
It supports “selected” backwards compatibility parts to the NDR product line of cables and transceivers.
Q3400 can only link to ConnectX-7, ConnectX-8 PCIe cards – not NDR switches or B300, GB300 mezzanine cards.
Q3400 does not support 1:2 port splitting the 4-channel MPO-12/APC ports. Q3200 does.
1:2 and 1:4 LACC splitters in the Q3400 can only link to the ConnectX-8 PCIe card – not switches, Iris8 mezzanine card in B300, GB300. They can link to all cards and switches in the Q3200 switch.
1.6T to 1.6T, 800G and AEC, LACC and Transceiver Summary
Parts List
Click on the green bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.
See also the user guide and configuration map for configuring these transceivers in DGXs, switches, network adapters, and DPUs.
2x800G Twin-port OSFP IHS and RHS Transceivers 500m, 2km for Switch-to-Switch Applications
Name
Form Factor
Configuration
Reach,
Power
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Crossover Cables
Type-B
Notes
2x800G
2xDR4
Single mode
Twin-port OSFP
RHS
2x MPO-12/APC
optical connectors
8x200G-PAM4 electrical
to
Dual
4x200G-PAM4optical
Parallel
500m
33.5W
OSFP-IHSfor air-cooled switches
OSFP-RHS
for liquid-cooled switches
|
980-9IAH1-00XM00
980-9IAH0-00XM00
Multimode
Straight cablesMFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-100 meters)
or
Single mode1:2 Splitter cables(xx=01-to-50m)
IHS and RHS can link to each other.
Each can link to 2 800G transceivers
MMS4A20-XM800.
1:2 splitters fibers can only be used in Q3200 switch.
2x800G
2xFR4
Single mode
Twin-port OSFP
IHS
2x LC optical connector
4x200G-PAM4 electrical
to
4x200G-PAM4
optical
Serial Multiplexed
2km
33.5W
MMS4A50-XM
OSFP-IHS
For air-cooled switches only
|
980-9IAS0-00XM00
2x LC fiber cables not supplied by NVIDIA.
Two LC fiber cables per transceiver.
2xFR4 can only link to each other.
800G FR4 not supplied by NVIDIA.
LC optical connectors cannot be split.
800G Single-Port Transceivers 500m for ConnectX-8 Embedded Mezzanine and PCIe Card Adapters
Name
Form Factor
Configuration
Reach,
Power
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Figure
Notes
800G
DR4
Single mode
Single port
MPO-12/APC
optical connector
4x200G-PAM4
electricalto4x200G-PAM4optical
Parallel
500m
18W
OSFP-RHS
|980-9IAT0-00XM00
Links to 2x800G IHS
or RHS transceivers.
Used in B300, GB300,
ConnectX-8 PCIe andmezzanine cards.
Name
Configuration
Part Number
(link to product spec)
(one fiber)
Reach
(m)
NVIDIA
SKU
Figure
Straight
Fiber Cables
Type-B
Crossover
MPO-12/APC
4 channels
to
4-channels
Parallel
MFP7E30-N005
MFP7E30-N007MFP7E30-N010MFP7E30-N015MFP7E30-N020MFP7E30-N030MFP7E30-N050MFP7E30-N060MFP7E30-N070MFP7E30-N100MFP7E30-N150
3
5
710152030506070100150
980-9I55A-00N003
980-9I55B-00N005
980-9I58C-00N007980-9I58D-00N010980-9I58E-00N015980-9I58F-00N020980-9I58G-00N030980-9I58H-00N050980‑9I581‑00N050980-9I582-00N050980-9I58I-00N100980-9I58J-00N150
1:2 Splitter
Fiber Cables
MPO-12/APC
4 channels
to
Dual 2-channel
Parallel
MFP7E40-N005
MFP7E40-N007MFP7E40-N010MFP7E40-N015MFP7E40-N020MFP7E40-N030MFP7E40-N050
3
5
71015203050
980-9I58K-00N003
980-9I58L-00N005
980‑9I58M‑00N007980-9I58N-00N010980-9I56O-00N015980-9I56P-00N020980-9I56Q-00N030980-9I56R-000050
Notes (for table above):
Part numbers refer to one fiber only. Order two per twin-port OSFP transceiver.
2x800Gb/s transceivers used with 1:2 fiber splitters result in four 400Gb/s transceivers ends.
400Gb/s transceivers based on 200G-PAM4 are not offered. Use 800G transceivers with fiber 2-channel split ends.
Twin-port transceivers can only use either 2 straight or 2 splitter fiber cables; not one of each.
LC Duplex fibers and MPO-12/APC fibers beyond listed 50- or 150-meter reaches are not offered.
These are the same fiber cables used with NDR/400GbE.
MPO-12/APC cables use 8-fibers; 4 fibers are not used.
2x800G (1.6T) Active Electric Cables (AEC) Copper Switch-to-Switch (PVC mesh sheath)
Name
Form Factor
Configuration
Reach
(m)
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Specs
Active Electric
Cables (AEC)
2x800G
AEC
IHS
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-IHS
8x 200G-PAM4
to8x 200G-PAM4
1
1.5
22.53
MCA4K50-X01A
MCA4K50-X002MCA4K50-X02AMCA4K50-X003
980-9IAM5-00X001
980-9IAM5-00X01A
980-9IAM3-00X002980-9IAM3-00X02A980-9IAM3-00X003
26 AWG
27W
2x800G (1.6T) Linear Active Copper Cables (LACC) 1:1, 1:2 and 1:4 Splitters (PVC mesh sheath)
Name
Form Factor
Channels
Reach
(m)
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Specs
Linear Active
Copper Cables(LACC)
2x800G
2x 800G 1:2Splitter
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-RHS
8x 200G-PAM4
toDual4x 200G-PAM4
1
1.5
22.5
MCA7K10-X001
MCA7K10-X01A
MCA7K10-X002MCA7K10-X02A
980-9IAO5-00X001
980-9IAO5-00X01A
980-9IAO5-00X002980-9IAO5-00X02A
26 AWG
4.3W
8-ch end
<0.1W
split end
2x800G
4x 400G1:4Splitter
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-RHS
8x 200G-PAM4
toQuad2x 200G-PAM4
1
1.5
22.5
MCA7K20-X001
MCA7K20-X01A
MCA7K20-X002MCA7K20-X02A
980-9IAQ5-00X001
980-9IAQ5-00X01A
980-9IAQ5-00X002980-9IAQ5-00X02A
26 AWG
4.3W
8-ch end
<0.1W
split end
Notes (for table above):
AEC contains DSP ICs in each end at 27 Watts; 22 Watts typical.
LACC contain linear amplifiers in 1.6T end at 4.3 Watts and <0.1 Watts in split end.
1:2 and 1:4 LACC splitters in the Q3400 can only link to the ConnectX-8 PCIe card -- not switches, Iris8 mezzanine card in B300, GB300. They can link to all cards and switches in the Q3200 switch.
Page updated: October 20, 2025