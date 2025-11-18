800Gbps XDR (200G-PAM4) Transceivers, Copper Cables, and Fiber Parts List
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  800Gbps XDR (200G-PAM4) Transceivers, Copper Cables, and Fiber Parts List
Download PDF

On This Page

Overview

800Gb/s XDR Twin-port OSFP and OSFP Transceivers and Fiber Part Numbers based on 200G-PAM4 Modulation for InfiniBand

The XDR InfiniBand four-channel 200G-PAM4 cable and transceiver product line consists of linear active copper cables (LACC), single-mode transceivers and optical fiber cables.

  • 2x800G-to-2x800G links for switch-to-switch

  • 2x800G-to-two 400G links to ConnectX-8 (PCIe and mezzanine cards)

  • 2x800G-to-four 200G links to ConnectX-8 (PCIe and mezzanine cards)

Note

Important notes:

  • The same single mode, straight and 1:2 splitter crossover fiber cables are used for both XDR and NDR/400GbE.

  • New OSFP metal connector terminologies: IHS and RHS.

  • Integrated Heat Sink (IHS) integrates the cooling fins into the transceiver plug tops for extra cooling (aka finned top).

    • Two IHS versions:

      • Open-top IHS (exposed cooling fins)

      • Closed-top IHS (fins have a metal plate on top for extra cooling)

    • IHS transceivers or copper cables are only used in air-cooled switches (Q3400, Q3200) – everything else uses RHS.

  • Riding Heat Sink (RHS) on top of ConnectX-8 card cage is called RHS, but the name applies to the OSFP plug (aka flat top).

    • RHS devices are used in ConnectX-8 cages for B300, GB300, ConnectX-8 PCIe cards, and liquid cooled switches.

    • Twin-port OSFP RHS connectors also may be referred to as “-FLT” in the legacy part numbers.

    • Note, there are tiny fins on the MPO end of the transceiver – this is still RHS device.

  • Twin-port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type (straight or splitter) in both optical ports and not one of each.

  • Not used for XDR:

    • QSFP112 devices, plug used in ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs. QSFP112 is only for 100G-PAM4.

    • Multimode transceivers, active optical cables (AOC). (Lasers not available yet)

    • Direct attach copper (DAC) cables (too short at 200G-PAM4)

  • 200G-PAM4-based transceivers cannot downshift to 100G-PAM4 or 50G-PAM4.

  • IHS and RHS transceivers or copper cables contain the same internals and can be linked to each other.

  • 1.6Tb/s refers to the transceiver electrical end. May also be called 2x800G or 1,600G.

  • 2x800G refers to the dual 800G, 4-channel optical ports.

  • Linear active copper cables (LACC) are passive direct attach copper (DAC) copper cables with a linear amplifier IC to boost the signal and extend cable length. Called active copper cables (ACC) in NDR generation.

  • Active electric cables (AEC) are DAC cables with DSP ICs inside for switch-to-switch links replacing LACC 1.6T-1.6T LACCs.

  • Q3200 XDR, InfiniBand switch supports 36 twin-port OSFP, IHS, 1.6Tb/s cables and transceivers. It consists of two Quantum-3 switch ICs inside the chassis that operate independently. The Q3200 supports backwards compatibility to the NDR (4x100G-PAM4) product line of DAC, LACC copper cables, multimode transceivers and AOCs, and single mode transceivers.

  • Q3400 XDR InfiniBand switch supports 72 twin-port OSFP, IHS, 1.6Tb/s cables and transceivers. It consists of four Quantum-3 switch ICs inside the chassis that operate together.

    • It supports “selected” backwards compatibility parts to the NDR product line of cables and transceivers.

    • Q3400 can only link to ConnectX-7, ConnectX-8 PCIe cards – not NDR switches or B300, GB300 mezzanine cards.

    • Q3400 does not support 1:2 port splitting the 4-channel MPO-12/APC ports. Q3200 does.

  • 1:2 and 1:4 LACC splitters in the Q3400 can only link to the ConnectX-8 PCIe card – not switches, Iris8 mezzanine card in B300, GB300. They can link to all cards and switches in the Q3200 switch.

1.6T to 1.6T, 800G and AEC, LACC and Transceiver Summary

image-2025-10-20_16-7-48-version-1-modificationdate-1760971884350-api-v2.png

Parts List

Tip

  • Click on the green bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.

  • See also the user guide and configuration map for configuring these transceivers in DGXs, switches, network adapters, and DPUs.

2x800G Twin-port OSFP IHS and RHS Transceivers 500m, 2km for Switch-to-Switch Applications

Name

Form Factor

Configuration

Reach,

Power

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Crossover Cables

Type-B

Notes

2x800G

2xDR4

Single mode

Twin-port OSFP

RHS

2x MPO-12/APC

optical connectors

8x200G-PAM4 electrical

to

Dual

4x200G-PAM4optical

Parallel

500m

33.5W

image-2025-10-20_16-15-23-version-1-modificationdate-1760971884037-api-v2.png

MMS4A00-XM

OSFP-IHSfor air-cooled switches

image-2025-10-20_16-15-47-version-1-modificationdate-1760971883773-api-v2.png

OSFP-RHS

for liquid-cooled switches

980-9IAH1-00XM00

980-9IAH0-00XM00

image2023-7-13_14-24-26-version-1-modificationdate-1760971893947-api-v2.png

Multimode

Straight cablesMFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-100 meters)

or

image-2025-10-20_16-20-32-version-1-modificationdate-1760971883183-api-v2.png

Single mode1:2 Splitter cables(xx=01-to-50m)

IHS and RHS can link to each other.

Each can link to 2 800G transceivers

MMS4A20-XM800.

1:2 splitters fibers can only be used in Q3200 switch.

2x800G

2xFR4

Single mode

Twin-port OSFP

IHS

2x LC optical connector

4x200G-PAM4 electrical

to

4x200G-PAM4

optical

Serial Multiplexed

2km

33.5W

image-2025-10-20_16-15-23-version-1-modificationdate-1760971884037-api-v2.png

MMS4A50-XM

OSFP-IHS

For air-cooled switches only

980-9IAS0-00XM00

image2023-7-13_14-47-0-version-1-modificationdate-1760971892737-api-v2.png

2x LC fiber cables not supplied by NVIDIA.

Two LC fiber cables per transceiver.

2xFR4 can only link to each other.

800G FR4 not supplied by NVIDIA.

LC optical connectors cannot be split.

800G Single-Port Transceivers 500m for ConnectX-8 Embedded Mezzanine and PCIe Card Adapters

Name

Form Factor

Configuration

Reach,

Power

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Figure

Notes

800G

DR4

Single mode

Single port

MPO-12/APC

optical connector

4x200G-PAM4

electricalto4x200G-PAM4optical

Parallel

500m

18W

image-2025-10-20_16-15-47-version-1-modificationdate-1760971883773-api-v2.png

MMS4A20-XM800

OSFP-RHS

 980-9IAT0-00XM00
image-2025-10-20_16-27-56-version-1-modificationdate-1760971882913-api-v2.png

Links to 2x800G IHS

or RHS transceivers.

Used in B300, GB300,

ConnectX-8 PCIe andmezzanine cards.

Name

Configuration

Part Number

(link to product spec)

(one fiber)

Reach

(m)

NVIDIA

SKU

Figure

Straight

Fiber Cables

Type-B

Crossover

MPO-12/APC

4 channels

to

4-channels

Parallel

MFP7E30-N003

MFP7E30-N005

MFP7E30-N007MFP7E30-N010MFP7E30-N015MFP7E30-N020MFP7E30-N030MFP7E30-N050MFP7E30-N060MFP7E30-N070MFP7E30-N100MFP7E30-N150

3

5

710152030506070100150

980-9I55A-00N003

980-9I55B-00N005

980-9I58C-00N007980-9I58D-00N010980-9I58E-00N015980-9I58F-00N020980-9I58G-00N030980-9I58H-00N050980‑9I581‑00N050980-9I582-00N050980-9I58I-00N100980-9I58J-00N150

image-2025-10-20_16-36-39-version-1-modificationdate-1760971882647-api-v2.png

1:2 Splitter

Fiber Cables

MPO-12/APC

4 channels

to

Dual 2-channel

Parallel

MFP7E40‑N003

MFP7E40-N005

MFP7E40-N007MFP7E40-N010MFP7E40-N015MFP7E40-N020MFP7E40-N030MFP7E40-N050

3

5

71015203050

980-9I58K-00N003

980-9I58L-00N005

980‑9I58M‑00N007980-9I58N-00N010980-9I56O-00N015980-9I56P-00N020980-9I56Q-00N030980-9I56R-000050

image-2025-10-20_16-37-4-version-1-modificationdate-1760971882047-api-v2.png

Notes (for table above):

  • Part numbers refer to one fiber only. Order two per twin-port OSFP transceiver.

  • 2x800Gb/s transceivers used with 1:2 fiber splitters result in four 400Gb/s transceivers ends.

  • 400Gb/s transceivers based on 200G-PAM4 are not offered. Use 800G transceivers with fiber 2-channel split ends.

  • Twin-port transceivers can only use either 2 straight or 2 splitter fiber cables; not one of each.

  • LC Duplex fibers and MPO-12/APC fibers beyond listed 50- or 150-meter reaches are not offered.

  • These are the same fiber cables used with NDR/400GbE.

  • MPO-12/APC cables use 8-fibers; 4 fibers are not used.

2x800G (1.6T) Active Electric Cables (AEC) Copper Switch-to-Switch (PVC mesh sheath)

Name

Form Factor

Configuration

Reach

(m)

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Specs

Active Electric

Cables (AEC)

2x800G

AEC

IHS

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-IHS

8x 200G-PAM4

to8x 200G-PAM4

1

1.5

22.53

MCA4K50-X001

MCA4K50-X01A

MCA4K50-X002MCA4K50-X02AMCA4K50-X003

980-9IAM5-00X001

980-9IAM5-00X01A

980-9IAM3-00X002980-9IAM3-00X02A980-9IAM3-00X003

26 AWG

27W

image-2025-10-20_16-41-47-version-1-modificationdate-1760971881723-api-v2.png

2x800G (1.6T) Linear Active Copper Cables (LACC) 1:1, 1:2 and 1:4 Splitters (PVC mesh sheath)

Name

Form Factor

Channels

Reach

(m)

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Specs

Linear Active

Copper Cables(LACC)

2x800G

2x 800G 1:2Splitter

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-RHS

8x 200G-PAM4

toDual4x 200G-PAM4

1

1.5

22.5

MCA7K10-X001

MCA7K10-X01A

MCA7K10-X002MCA7K10-X02A

980-9IAO5-00X001

980-9IAO5-00X01A

980-9IAO5-00X002980-9IAO5-00X02A

26 AWG

4.3W

8-ch end

<0.1W

split end

image-2025-10-20_15-28-21-version-1-modificationdate-1760971885523-api-v2.png

2x800G

4x 400G1:4Splitter

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-RHS

8x 200G-PAM4

toQuad2x 200G-PAM4

1

1.5

22.5

MCA7K20-X001

MCA7K20-X01A

MCA7K20-X002MCA7K20-X02A

980-9IAQ5-00X001

980-9IAQ5-00X01A

980-9IAQ5-00X002980-9IAQ5-00X02A

26 AWG

4.3W

8-ch end

<0.1W

split end

image-2025-10-20_15-28-48-version-1-modificationdate-1760971885277-api-v2.png

Notes (for table above):

  • AEC contains DSP ICs in each end at 27 Watts; 22 Watts typical.

  • LACC contain linear amplifiers in 1.6T end at 4.3 Watts and <0.1 Watts in split end.

  • 1:2 and 1:4 LACC splitters in the Q3400 can only link to the ConnectX-8 PCIe card -- not switches, Iris8 mezzanine card in B300, GB300. They can link to all cards and switches in the Q3200 switch.

Page updated: October 20, 2025
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 18, 2025
content here