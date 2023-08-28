Known Issues

NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.1.0
The following are known limitations of this NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP software version.

Ref #

Issue

Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is currently not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (as is the case for CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 64K page size; NVMeTCP XLIO

Discovered in version: 4.1.0

3264154

Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (such is the case with CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Page size; NVMeTCP XLIO

Discovered in version: 4.1.0

Description: NVMe over RDMA full offload is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NVMe over RDMA; support

Discovered in version: 4.0.0

Description: SNAP is not supported on a host with Windows OS.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Windows; OS; support

Discovered in version: 4.0.0

OS Issues

Note

The following are not BlueField SNAP limitations.

Ref #

Issue

-

Description: RedHat/Centos 7.x does not handle "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removals correctly.

Workaround: Use --quirks=0x2 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create.

Keywords: NVMe; CentOS; RedHat; kernel

Discovered in version: 4.1.0

-

Description: Some Windows drivers have experimental support for "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, although such support is not communicated with the device.

Workaround: Use --quirks=0x1 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create.

Keywords: NVMe; Windows

Discovered in version: 4.1.0

-

Description: VMWare ESXi supports "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, only if “Namespace Management” is supported by controller.

Workaround: Use --quirks=0x8 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create.

Keywords: NVMe, ESXi

Discovered in version: 4.1.0

-

Description: Ubuntu 22.04 does not support 500 VFs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; Ubuntu 22.04

Discovered in version: 4.1.0

Description: Virtio-blk Linux kernel driver does not handle PCIe FLR events.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver

Discovered in version: 4.0.0

Description: A n ew virtio-blk Linux kernel driver (starting kernel 4.18) does not support hot-unplug during traffic. Since the kernel may self-generate spontaneous IOs, on rare occasions, an issue may happen even when no traffic is explicitly being run.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver

Discovered in version: 4.0.0

