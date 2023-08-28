Known Issues
The following are known limitations of this NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP software version.
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
–
|
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is currently not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (as is the case for CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: 64K page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
|
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
|
3264154
|
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (such is the case with CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
|
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
|
–
|
Description: NVMe over RDMA full offload is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: NVMe over RDMA; support
|
Discovered in version: 4.0.0
|
–
|
Description: SNAP is not supported on a host with Windows OS.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Windows; OS; support
|
Discovered in version: 4.0.0
The following are not BlueField SNAP limitations.
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
-
|
Description: RedHat/Centos 7.x does not handle "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removals correctly.
|
Workaround: Use --quirks=0x2 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create.
|
Keywords: NVMe; CentOS; RedHat; kernel
|
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
|
-
|
Description: Some Windows drivers have experimental support for "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, although such support is not communicated with the device.
|
Workaround: Use --quirks=0x1 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create.
|
Keywords: NVMe; Windows
|
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
|
-
|
Description: VMWare ESXi supports "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, only if “Namespace Management” is supported by controller.
|
Workaround: Use --quirks=0x8 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create.
|
Keywords: NVMe, ESXi
|
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
|
-
|
Description: Ubuntu 22.04 does not support 500 VFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; Ubuntu 22.04
|
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
|
–
|
Description: Virtio-blk Linux kernel driver does not handle PCIe FLR events.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver
|
Discovered in version: 4.0.0
|
–
|
Description: A n ew virtio-blk Linux kernel driver (starting kernel 4.18) does not support hot-unplug during traffic. Since the kernel may self-generate spontaneous IOs, on rare occasions, an issue may happen even when no traffic is explicitly being run.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver
|
Discovered in version: 4.0.0