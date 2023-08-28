NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v4.1.0  SNAP Environment Variables

On This Page

SNAP Environment Variables

Supported environment variables:

Name

Description

Default

SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE

Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.

For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".

1 (enabled)

YAML Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

Copy
Copied!
            

            
env:
      - name: VARIABLE_NAME
        value: "VALUE"

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
env:
      - name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
        value: "1"

Source Package Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables:

  1. Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.

  2. Rerun:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh

  3. Rerun SNAP.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 28, 2023
content here