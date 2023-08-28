On This Page
SNAP Environment Variables
Supported environment variables:
|
Name
|
Description
|
Default
|
SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
|
Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.
For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".
|
1 (enabled)
To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
env:
- name: VARIABLE_NAME
value: "VALUE"
For example:
env:
- name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
value: "1"
To change the SNAP environment variables:
Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.
Rerun:
source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh
Rerun SNAP.