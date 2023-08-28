On This Page
- Using JSON-based RPC Protocol
- PCIe Function Management
- Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management
- SPDK Bdev Management
- Virtio-blk Emulation Management
- Virtio-Blk Emulation Management Commands
- virtio_blk_controller_create
- virtio_blk_controller_destroy
- virtio_blk_controller_suspend
- virtio_blk_controller_resume
- virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach
- virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach
- virtio_blk_controller_list
- virtio_blk_controller_dbg_stats_get
- virtio_blk_controller_state_save
- virtio_blk_controller_state_restore
- virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
- Virtio-blk Configuration Examples
- Virtio-Blk Emulation Management Commands
- NVMe Emulation Management
- NVMe Subsystem
- NVMe Namespace
- NVMe Controller
- Attaching NVMe Namespace to NVMe Controller
- NVMe Emulation Management Command
- nvme_subsystem_create
- nvme_subsystem_destroy
- nvme_subsystem_list
- nvme_namespace_create
- nvme_namespace_destroy
- nvme_namespace_list
- nvme_controller_create
- nvme_controller_destroy
- nvme_controller_suspend
- nvme_controller_resume
- nvme_controller_snapshot_get
- nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
- nvme_controller_list
- nvme_controller_attach_ns
- nvme_controller_detach_ns
- nvme_controller_dbg_stats_get
- NVMe Configuration Examples
SNAP RPC Commands
Remote procedure call (RPC) protocol defines a few data types and commands. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP, like other standard SPDK applications, supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from CLI.
SNAP 4.x supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended SNAP-specific command set. SPDK standard commands are executed by the standard spdk_rpc.py tool while the SNAP-specific command set extension is executed by an equivalent snap_rpc.py tool.
Full spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.
Full snap_rpc.py extended commands are detailed further down in this chapter.
The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used via the snap_rpc.py script that is inside the SNAP container and crictl tool:
Query the active container ID using:
crictl ps
Or using:
crictl ps -s running -q --name snap
To post RPCs to the container using crictl:
crictl exec -it <container-id> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method>
For example:
crictl exec -it 0379ac2c4f34c snap_rpc.py emulation_function_list
In addition, an alias can be used if 1 container is running:
alias snap_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} snap_rpc.py " alias spdk_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} spdk_rpc.py "
Emulated PCIe functions are managed through IB devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers are ordinary IB devices with special privileges to control PCIe communication and device emulations towards the host OS.
SNAP 4.x queries an emulation manager that supports the requested set of capabilities.
The emulation manager holds a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. PCIe functions may be approached later in 3 ways:
vuid – recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant (see Appendix – PCIe BDF to VUID Translation for details)
vhca_id
Function index (i.e., pf_id or vf_id)
emulation_function_list
emulation_function_list lists all existing functions.
The following is an example response for the emulation_function_list command:
[
{
"hotplugged": false,
"emulation_type": "VBLK",
"pf_index": 0,
"pci_bdf": "27:00.4",
"vhca_id": 4,
"vuid": "MT2142X08235VBLKS0D0F4"
}
]
Use -a or --all, to show all inactive VF functions.
SNAP supports 2 types of PCIe functions:
Static functions – PCIe functions configured at the firmware configuration stage (physical and virtual). Refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration" for additional information.
Hotplugged functions – PCIe functions configured dynamically at runtime. Users can add detachable functions. Refer to section "Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management" for additional information.
Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs.
The following commands hot plug a new PCIe function to the system:
|
Command
|
Description
|
virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
|
Attach virtio-blk emulation function
|
nvme_emulation_device_attach
|
Attach NVMe emulation function
Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.
virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
Attach virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
id
|
No
|
Number
|
Device ID
|
vid
|
No
|
Number
|
Vendor ID
|
ssid
|
No
|
Number
|
Subsystem device ID
|
ssvid
|
No
|
Number
|
Subsystem vendor ID
|
revid
|
No
|
Number
|
Revision ID
|
class_code
|
No
|
Number
|
Class code
|
num_msix
|
No
|
Number
|
MSI-X vector size
|
total_vf
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximal number of VFs allowed
|
bdev
|
No
|
String
|
Block device to use as backend
|
num_queues
|
No
|
Number
|
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62).
Warning
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by firmware.
If a driver using MSIX interrupts is used, the number of MSIX must be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).
|
queue_depth
|
No
|
Number
|
Queue depth
Warning
It is only possible to modify the queue depth if the driver is not loaded.
|
transitional_device
|
No
|
Boolean
|
Transitional device support. See section "VirtIO-blk Transitional Device Support" for more details.
nvme_emulation_device_attach
Attach NVMe emulation function.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
id
|
No
|
Number
|
Device ID
|
vid
|
No
|
Number
|
Vendor ID
|
ssid
|
No
|
Number
|
Subsystem device ID
|
ssvid
|
No
|
Number
|
Subsystem vendor ID
|
revid
|
No
|
Number
|
Revision ID
|
class_code
|
No
|
Number
|
Class code
|
num_msix
|
No
|
Number
|
MSI-X vector size
|
total_vf
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximal number of VFs allowed
|
num_queues
|
No
|
Number
|
Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31).
Warning
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by firmware.
If a driver using MSIX interrupts is used, the number of MSIX must be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the admin queue).
|
version
|
No
|
String
|
Specification version (currently only 1.4 is supported)
Hot Unplug
The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:
|
Command
|
Description
|
1
|
emulation_device_detach_prepare
|
Prepare emulation function to be detached
|
2
|
emulation_device_detach
|
Detach emulation function
emulation_device_detach_prepare
This is the first step for detaching an emulation device. It prepares the system to detach a hot plugged emulation function. In case of success, the host's hotplug device state is POWER_OFF and you may safely proceed to emulation_device_detach.
A control must be attached to the emulation function before calling this command.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
pci_bdf
|
No
|
String
|
PCIe device BDF
|
vhca_id
|
No
|
Number
|
VHCA ID of PCIe function
|
vuid
|
No
|
String
|
PCIe device VUID
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
emulation_device_detach
This is the second step which completes detaching of the hotplugged emulation function. If the detach preparation times out, you may perform a surprise unplug using --force with the command.
The driver must be unprobed, otherwise errors may occur.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
pci_bdf
|
No
|
String
|
PCIe device BDF
|
vhca_id
|
No
|
Number
|
VHCA ID of PCIe function
|
vuid
|
no
|
String
|
PCIe device VUID
|
force
|
No
|
Boolean
|
Detach with failed preparation
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
Virtio-blk Hot Plug/Unplug Example
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
Notes
Once a PCIe function is unplugged from the host system its controller is implicitly deleted as well
After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is shown on the host's PCIe devices list until it is either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. A hot-plugged PCIe function remains persistent even after SNAP process termination.
Some OSs automatically start to communicate with the new function after it is plugged and some continue to communicate with the function (for a certain time) even after it is signaled to be unplugged. Therefore, users must always keep an open controller (of a matching type) over any existing configured PCIe function.
Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.
SNAP 4.x uses SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces/VBLK controllers. Therefore, the SPDK bdev should be configured in advance.
For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.
SNAP 4.x holds additional instances of bdevs, SNAP bdevs, which are managed using RPCs. After creating an SPDK block device, expose the bdevs to SNAP using the SNAP bdevs' management RPCs.
The order in which SNAP should be configured is as follows:
Create SPDK bdev.
Create SNAP bdev.
Create SNAP controllers.
Bdev Management Commands
spdk_bdev_create
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
bdev
|
Yes
|
String
|
Block device name
spdk_bdev_destroy
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
bdev
|
Yes
|
String
|
Block device name
bdev_list
Example response:
[
{
"name": "nvme0n1",
"block_size": 512,
"block_count": 131072,
"uuid": "dfe468c8-c15d-4ea9-93d3-6b8ef8ed6b36",
"transport": "rdma_zc"
}
]
Notes
If the spdk_bdev_destroy has a bdev that is already attached (i.e., in use), the RPC fails.
SNAP 4.x supports bdev remove and resize events:
In case of a bdev remove event, SNAP 4.x detaches the bdev from the attached NVMe namespaces/VBLK controllers and deletes the SNAP 4.x bdev
In case of a bdev resize event, SNAP 4.x updates the new size of the SNAP 4.x bdevs
Virtio-blk emulation is a storage protocol belong to the virtio family of devices. These devices are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical devices to the user within the virtual machine.
Each virtio-blk device (e.g., virtio-blk PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-blk controller.
Virtio-blk limitations:
Probing a virtio-blk driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-blk controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).
Upon creation of a virtio-blk controller, a backend device must already exist.
Virtio-Blk Emulation Management Commands
|
Command
|
Description
|
virtio_blk_controller_create
|
Create new virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_destroy
|
Destroy virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_suspend
|
Suspend virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_resume
|
Resume virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach
|
Attach bdev to virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach
|
Detach bdev from virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_list
|
Virtio-blk SNAP controller list
|
virtio_blk_controller_dbg_stats_get
|
TBD
|
virtio_blk_controller_state_save
|
Save state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_state_restore
|
Restore state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller
|
virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
|
Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX for the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.
virtio_blk_controller_create
Create a new SNAP-based virtio-blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host. To specify the PCIe function to open a controller upon must be provided as described in section "PCIe Function Management":
vuid (recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant).
vhca_id.
Function index – pf_id, vf_id.
The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
vuid
|
No
|
String
|
PCIe device VUID
|
vhca_id
|
No
|
Number
|
VHCA ID of PCIe function
|
pf_id
|
No
|
Number
|
PCIe PF index to start emulation on
|
vf_id
|
No
|
Number
|
PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is meant to be opened on a VF)
|
pci_bdf
|
No
|
String
|
PCIe device BDF
|
ctrl
|
No
|
String
|
Controller ID
|
num_queues
|
No
|
Number
|
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62).
Warning
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by firmware.
If a driver using MSIX interrupts is used, the number of MSIX must be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).
|
queue_size
|
No
|
Number
|
Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256)
|
size_max
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximal SGE data transfer size (default 4096, range 1–MAX_UINT16)
|
seg_max
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximal SGE list length (default 1, range 1-queue_depth)
|
bdev
|
No
|
String
|
SNAP SPDK block device to use as backend
|
vblk_id
|
No
|
String
|
Serial number for the controller
|
admin_q
|
No
|
0/1
|
Enables live migration and NVIDIA vDPA
|
dynamic_msix
|
No
|
0/1
|
Dynamic MSIX for SR-IOV VFs on this PF. Only valid for PFs.
|
vf_num_msix
|
No
|
Number
|
Number of MSIX for this VF. Root PF must have dynamic MSIX configured.
|
force_in_order
|
No
|
0/1
|
Support virtio-blk crash recovery. Enabling this parameter to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance (default is 0).
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"result": "VblkCtrl1"
}
virtio_blk_controller_destroy
Destroy a previously created virtio-blk controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by the controller name as acquired from virtio_blk_controller_create().
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_suspend
While suspended, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver and only finishes handling of requests already in flight. All suspended requests (if any) are processed after resume.
The controller can be suspended only if the host driver is up.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_resume
After the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and only finishes handling of requests already in flight, the resume command will resume the handling of IOs by the controller.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach
Attach the specified bdev into virtIO-blk SNAP controller.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
bdev
|
Yes
|
String
|
Block device name
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach
You may replace the bdev for virtio-blk controller. First, you should detach bdev from the controller. When bdev is detached, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and finishes handling requests already in flight only.
At this point, you may attach a new bdev or destroy the controller.
When a new bdev is attached, the controller resumes handling all outstanding I/Os.
The block size cannot be changed if the driver is loaded.
bdev may be replaced with a different block size if the driver is not loaded.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_list
List virtio-blk SNAP controller.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
No
|
String
|
Controller name
Example response:
{
{
"ctrl id": "VblkCtrl1",
"vuid": "MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F4",
"vhca id": 4,
"num queues": 1,
"queue size": 256,
"bdev": "Null0"
}
}
virtio_blk_controller_dbg_stats_get
Debug counters are per-controller I/O stats that can help knowing the I/O distribution between different queues of the controller and the total I/O received on the controller.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
Example response:
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
"queues": [
{
"queue_id": 0,
"core_id": 0,
"read_io_count": 19987068,
"write_io_count": 6319931,
"flush_io_count": 0
},
{
"queue_id": 1,
"core_id": 1,
"read_io_count": 9769556,
"write_io_count": 3180098,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
virtio_blk_controller_state_save
Save the state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
file_name
|
Yes
|
String
|
Filename to save state to
virtio_blk_controller_state_restore
Restore the state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
file_name
|
Yes
|
String
|
Filename to save state to
virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
Virtio-blk Configuration Examples
Virtio-blk Configuration for Single Controller
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create nvme0n1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
Virtio-blk Dynamic Configuration For 125 VFs
Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".
Reboot the host.
Run:
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage [dpu] snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create nvme0n1 [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 [host] modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-blk [host] echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --bdev nvme0n1; done;
Virtio-blk Suspend, Resume Example
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend -C VBLKCtrl1
[host] // IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_resume -C VBLKCtrl1
[host] // fio will resume sending IOs
Virtio-blk Bdev Attach, Detach Example
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // Bdev will be detached and IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VBLKCtrl1 --bdev null2
[host] // The null2 bdev will be attached into controller and fio will resume sending IOs
Notes
Virtio-blk protocol supports one backend device only
Virtio-blk protocol does not support administration commands to add backends. Thus, all backend attributes are communicated to the host virtio-blk driver over PCIe BAR and must be accessible during driver probing. Therefore, backends can only be changed once the PCIe function is not in use by any host storage driver.
NVMe Subsystem
The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.
The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.
NVMe Namespace
NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).
After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.
The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.
NVMe Controller
Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.
Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g., "Nvmectrl1") or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.
Attaching NVMe Namespace to NVMe Controller
After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.
NVMe Emulation Management Command
|
Command
|
Description
|
nvme_subsystem_create
|
Create NVMe subsystem
|
nvme_subsystem_destroy
|
Destroy NVMe subsystem
|
nvme_subsystem_list
|
NVMe subsystem list
|
nvme_namespace_create
|
Create NVMe namespace
|
nvme_namespace_destroy
|
Destroy NVMe namespace
|
nvme_controller_suspend
|
Suspend NVMe controller
|
nvme_controller_resume
|
Resume NVMe controller
|
nvme_controller_snapshot_get
|
Take snapshot of NVMe controller to a file
|
nvme_namespace_list
|
NVMe namespace list
|
nvme_controller_create
|
Create new NVMe controller
|
nvme_controller_destroy
|
Destroy NVMe controller
|
nvme_controller_list
|
NVMe controller list
|
nvme_controller_attach_ns
|
Attach NVMe namespace to controller
|
nvme_controller_detach_ns
|
Detach NVMe namespace from controller
|
nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
|
Reclaim NVMe SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.
|
nvme_controller_dbg_stats_get
|
TBD
nvme_subsystem_create
Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
Yes
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
|
serial_number
|
No
|
String
|
Subsystem serial number
|
model_number
|
No
|
String
|
Subsystem model number
|
nn
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)
|
mnan
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)
Example request:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "nvme_subsystem_create",
"params": {
"nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0"
}
}
nvme_subsystem_destroy
Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
Yes
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
|
force
|
No
|
Bool
|
Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem
nvme_subsystem_list
List NVMe subsystems.
nvme_namespace_create
Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
Yes
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
|
bdev_name
|
Yes
|
String
|
SPDK block device to use as backend
|
nsid
|
Yes
|
Number
|
Namespace ID
|
uuid
|
No
|
Number
|
Namespace UUID
Warning
To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.
nvme_namespace_destroy
Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
Yes
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
|
nsid
|
Yes
|
Number
|
Namespace ID
nvme_namespace_list
List NVMe SNAP namespaces.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
No
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
nvme_controller_create
Create a new SNAP-based NVMe blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.
To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon, pci_index must be provided.
The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
Yes
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
|
vuid
|
No
|
Number
|
VUID of PCIe function
|
pf_id
|
No
|
Number
|
PCIe PF index to start emulation on
|
vf_id
|
No
|
Number
|
PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF)
|
pci_bdf
|
No
|
String
|
PCIe BDF to start emulation on
|
vhca_id
|
No
|
Number
|
VHCA ID of PCIe function
|
ctrl
|
No
|
Number
|
Controller ID
|
num_queues
|
No
|
Number
|
Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31).
Warning
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by firmware.
If a driver using MSIX interrupts is used, the number of MSIX must be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the admin queue).
|
mdts
|
No
|
Number
|
MDTS (default 7, range 1-7)
|
fw_slots
|
No
|
Number
|
Maximum number firmware slots (default 4)
|
write_zeroes
|
No
|
0/1
|
Enable the write_zeroes optional NVMe command
|
compare
|
No
|
0/1
|
Set the value of the compare support bit in the controller
|
compare_write
|
No
|
0/1
|
Set the value of the compare_write support bit in the controller
Warning
During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail.
|
deallocate_dsm
|
No
|
0/1
|
Set the value of the dsm (dataset management) support bit in the controller. The only dsm request currently supported is deallocate.
|
suspended
|
No
|
0/1
|
Open the controller in suspended state (requires an additional call to nvme_controller_resume before it becomes active)
|
snapshot
|
No
|
String
|
Create a controller out of a snapshot file path. Snapshot is previously taken using nvme_controller_snapshot_get.
|
dynamic_msix
|
No
|
0/1
|
Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default 0). Applies only for PFs.
|
vf_num_msix
|
No
|
Number
|
Control the number of MSIX vectors to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs and only when their parent PF controller is created using the --dynamic_msix option.
|
quirks
|
No
|
Number
|
Bitmask to support buggy drivers which are non-compliant per NVMe specification.
For more details, see section "OS Issues".
If not set, the SNAP NVMe controller supports an optional NVMe command only if all the namespaces attached to it when loading the driver support it. To bypass this feature, you may explicitly set the NVMe optional command support bit by using its corresponding flag.
For example, a controller created with –-compare 0 would not support the optional compare NVMe command regardless of its attached namespaces.
Example request:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "nvme_controller_create",
"params": {
"nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0",
"pf_id": 0,
"num_queues": 8,
}
}
nvme_controller_destroy
Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from nvme_controller_create.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
release_msix
|
No
|
1/0
|
Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs.
nvme_controller_suspend
While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
timeout_ms
|
No
|
Number
|
Suspend timeout
nvme_controller_resume
The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
nvme_controller_snapshot_get
Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see nvme_controller_suspend).
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
filename
|
Yes
|
String
|
File path
nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.
This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e., sriov_numvfs = 0).
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
nvme_controller_list
Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
nqn
|
No
|
String
|
Subsystem qualified name
|
ctrl
|
No
|
String
|
Only search for a specific controller
nvme_controller_attach_ns
Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.
The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
nsid
|
Yes
|
Number
|
Namespace ID
nvme_controller_detach_ns
Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.
The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
nsid
|
Yes
|
Number
|
Namespace ID
nvme_controller_dbg_stats_get
Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.
The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.
Command parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Mandatory?
|
Type
|
Description
|
ctrl
|
Yes
|
String
|
Controller name
|
nsid
|
Yes
|
Number
|
Namespace ID
"ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2",
"queues": [
{
"queue_id": 0,
"core_id": 0,
"read_io_count": 19987068,
"write_io_count": 6319931,
"flush_io_count": 0
},
{
"queue_id": 1,
"core_id": 1,
"read_io_count": 9769556,
"write_io_count": 3180098,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
NVMe Configuration Examples
NVMe Configuration for Single Controller
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
[dpu] snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create nvme0n1
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0
[dpu] snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1;
NVMe Configuration for 125 VFs
Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".
Reboot the host.
Run:
# Create a dummy controller on the parent PF [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 # Create 125 Bdevs (Remote or Local), 125 NSs and 125 controllers [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do \ # spdk_rpc.py bdev_null_create null$((i+1)) 64 512; # snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_create null$((i+1)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b null$((i+1)) -n $((i+1)) --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0; # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i; # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) -n $((i+1)); done # Load the driver and configure VFs [host] # modprobe -v nvme [host] # echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:25\:00.2/sriov_numvfs
NVMe Cleanup
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py spdk_bdev_destroy nvme0n1