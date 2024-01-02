BMC Management

Firmware upgrade of BMC and CEC components using BMC can be performed from a remote server using the Redfish interface. The following table presents commands available for performing the upgrade:

No. Function Command Required for BMC/CEC Update Description 1 Establish Redfish connection session Copy Copied! export token=`curl -k -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/login -d '{"username" : "root", "password" : "<password>"}' | grep token | awk '{print $2;}' | tr -d '"'` Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

password – Password of root account BMC CEC Establish Redfish connection session 2 Trigger a secure firmware update Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

token – session token received when establishing connection

package_path – firmware update package path BMC CEC Triggers the secure update and starts tracking the secure update progress 3 Track secure firmware update progress Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks Find the current task ID in the response and use it for checking the progress: Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

token – session token received when establishing connection

task_id – Task ID BMC CEC Tracks the firmware update progress 4 Reset/reboot a BMC Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

token – session token received when establishing connection BMC Resets/reboots the BMC 5 Fetch running BMC firmware version For BlueField-3: Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

token – session token received when establishing connection BMC Fetches the running firmware version from BMC For BlueField-2: Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory Fetch the current firmware ID and then perform: Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/<firmware_id>_BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

token – session token received when establishing connection 6 Fetch running CEC firmware version Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT | jq -r ' .Version' Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

token – session token received when establishing connection CEC Fetches the running firmware version from CEC

After initiating the BMC secure update with the command #2 to from the previous table, a response similar to the following is received:

Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running" }

Command #3 from the previous table can be used to track secure firmware update progress. For instance:

Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910 20

Command #3 is used to verify the task has completed because during the update procedure the reboot option is disabled. When "PercentComplete" reaches 100, command #4 is used to reboot the BMC. For example:

Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 3822 100 3822 0 0 81319 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 81319 100 curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.13.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] }

Command #5 can be used to verify the current BMC firmware version after reboot:

For BlueField-3: Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 513 100 513 0 0 9679 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 9679

For BlueField-2: Fetch the firmware ID from FirmwareInventory : Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware" … Use command #5 with the fetched firmware ID in the previous step: Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 471 100 471 0 0 622 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 621 bmc-23.04



After initiating the BMC secure update with the command #2 to from the previous table, a response similar to the following is received:

Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running" }

Command #3 can be used to track the progress of the CEC firmware update. For example:

Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910 100

After the CEC secure update operation is complete, a power cycle or cold reset of the BlueField-3 DPU must be manually triggered to apply the changes once the update is finished.

Command #6 can be used to verify the current CEC firmware version after reboot: