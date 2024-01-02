NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.04
Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".

Changes and New Features in v23.04-3

  • Added support for BMCs of BlueField-3 DPUs

  • Add support for Serial Console Redirection

  • Added Redfish service with the underlying schemas:

    • Redfish chassis schema to represent the DPU chassis elements including:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT

    • Redfish sensor schema:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/

    • NetworkAdapter schema representing a physical network adapter capable of connecting to a computer network:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters

    • NetworkDeviceFunction schema representing a logical interface that a network adapter exposes:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/NetworkDeviceFunctions/

    • Port schema containing properties that describe a port of a switch, controller, chassis, or any other device that could be connected to another entity:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/Ports

    • Management subsystem schema:

      • /redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC

    • Updated service and the properties that affect the service itself for Redfish implementation:

      • /redfish/v1/UpdateService

    • Redfish FirmwareInventory schema:

      • /redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory

    • Redfish log service:

      • /redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices

    • Redfish user account for the system manager:

      • /redfish/v1/AccountService

      • /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles

      • /redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions

    • Redfish session service properties:

      • /redfish/v1/SessionService

    • Redfish task service:

      • /redfish/v1/TaskService
