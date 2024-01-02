Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
Added support for BMCs of BlueField-3 DPUs
Add support for Serial Console Redirection
Added Redfish service with the underlying schemas:
Redfish chassis schema to represent the DPU chassis elements including:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT
Redfish sensor schema:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/
NetworkAdapter schema representing a physical network adapter capable of connecting to a computer network:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters
NetworkDeviceFunction schema representing a logical interface that a network adapter exposes:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/NetworkDeviceFunctions/
Port schema containing properties that describe a port of a switch, controller, chassis, or any other device that could be connected to another entity:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/Ports
Management subsystem schema:
/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC
Updated service and the properties that affect the service itself for Redfish implementation:
/redfish/v1/UpdateService
Redfish FirmwareInventory schema:
/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory
Redfish log service:
/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices
Redfish user account for the system manager:
/redfish/v1/AccountService
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles
/redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions
Redfish session service properties:
/redfish/v1/SessionService
Redfish task service:
/redfish/v1/TaskService