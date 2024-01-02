NVIDIA OEM Commands
Not all functionalities are covered with a standard set of IPMItool commands. Therefore, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool raw commands have been added. The first two parameters of the raw command are NetFN and CMD.
IPMItool raw commands follow the following format:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>
Where:
netfunc – network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets
cmd – one byte command within a network function
data – optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message
The following table lists the supported IPMItool raw commands. Use the following template to run these commands:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>
|
netfunc
|
cmd
|
data
|
Description
|
0x32
|
0x66
|
N/A
|
Factory reset
|
0x32
|
0x67
|
0x00
|
Disable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
|
0x32
|
0x67
|
0x01
|
Enable vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
|
0x32
|
0x68
|
N/A
|
Fetch vendor field mode settings to be run from Arm OS
|
0x32
|
0x6a
|
0
|
Stops RShim on BMC
|
0x32
|
0x6a
|
1
|
Starts RShim on BMC
|
0x32
|
0x69
|
N/A
|
Retrieves RShim service status on BMC. Expected output:
|
0x32
|
0x6b
|
N/A
|
Gets the DNS server
|
0x32
|
0x6c
|
0x0b 0x31 0x30 0x2e 0x31 0x35 0x2e 0x31 0x32 0x2e 0x36 0x37
|
Adds the DNS server
|
0x32
|
0x92
|
N/A
|
Enters the DPU into Livefish (FNP) mode
|
0x32
|
0x93
|
N/A
|
Disable Livefish (FNP) mode
|
0x32
|
0xa1
|
0x0
|
OEM command 0xa1 is defined for various reset controls of BlueField-2 from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.
|
0x32
|
0xa7
|
N/A
|
Gets NTP server
|
0x32
|
0xa8
|
0x01 0x31 0x2e 0x69 0x6e 0x2e 0x70 0x6f 0x6f 0x6c 0x2e 0x6e 0x74 0x70 0x2e 0x6f 0x72 0x67
|
Adds NTP server
|
0x32
|
0xa8
|
0x02 0x01
|
Enable time sync to NTP server
|
0x32
|
0xa8
|
0x02 0x00
|
Disables NTP time sync