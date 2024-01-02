NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.04
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.04  Serial Over LAN (SOL)

Serial Over LAN (SOL)

If the external BlueField serial connection is not available to the switch (i.e. not connected), BMC software enables access to the BlueField through an internal serial connection redirected over an IP address.

To connect to serial-over-LAN use the following IPMI command from an external server:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <IP address of BMC > -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H 10.10.10.10 -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate
[SOL Session operational. Use ~? for help]
 
Poky (Yocto Project Reference Distro)
 
2.3.1 bluefield /dev/ttyAMA0
 
bluefield login:

The IPMI SOL commands are listed in the following table:

No.

Function

Command

Description

1

Get SOL info
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool sol info
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool sol info 1

Get SOL configuration data

2

Enable SOL access
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool sol set set-in-progress set-complete 1
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool sol set enabled true 1

Enable the properties to be set via set-in-progress then enable SOL access

3

Activate SOL
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -U <username> -P <password> -H <ip_address> sol activate

Where:

  • -U – BMC username

  • -H – BMC IP address

  • -P – BMC password

Activate SOL access to the BlueField-2 console

4

Deactivate SOL
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -U <username> -P <password> -H <ip_address> sol deactivate

Deactivate SOL access to the BlueField-2 console
Warning

SOL feature can be used even if BlueField is configured to use UART1/ttyAMA1.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 2, 2024
content here