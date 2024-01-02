Serial Redirect Mode
Serial redirect mode enables the BMC to tunnel the Arm console to the external BMC console.
To enable/disable serial redirect mode:
Run the enable/disable serial redirect mode command from the BlueField Arm or BMC OS.
Run the fetch serial redirect mode command to verify the serial redirect mode's status.
Reboot BMC.
Enabling serial redirect mode automatically sets the following on the BMC:
Disables vendor field mode if enabled.
Enables auto login (only on the serial port) for the root user. Root user can also log in using SSH through the OOB port.
Enables tunneling on BMC through UART by default.
DPU BMC validates that BlueField is in controller mode (refer to the SKUs below), and if so, it resets (SOC_HARD_RESET) the DPU.
Disabling serial redirect mode automatically sets the following on the BMC:
Disables auto login (only on serial port) for the root user.
Disables tunneling on BMC through UART by default.
The following table lists the supported commands:
|
Operation
|
Command
|
Enable serial redirect mode settings to be run from the Arm or BMC OS
|
|
Disable serial redirect mode settings from being run on the Arm or BMC OS
|
|
Fetch serial redirect mode settings
|
|
Start tunneling on BMC through UART
|
Run the following command on the host where BMC is connected:
|
Stop tunneling on BMC through UART
|
Run the following command on the host where BMC is connected:
Where /dev/ttyUSBX is the UART port number to which the BMC is connected.
Check the below table for the SKUs of controller board :
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
900-9D3B6-00CV-DA0
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 32GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 48GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket
|
900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option, 16 Arm cores, 48GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled, Tall Bracket