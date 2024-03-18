BlueField BMC Software Overview

NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
The BMC node enables remote power cycling, board environment monitoring, NVIDIA® BlueField® SoC temperature monitoring, board power and consumption monitoring, and individual interface resets. The BMC also supports the ability to push a bootstream to the BlueField. It is recommended to manage the DPU using Redfish commands. However, IPMI commands and sysfs monitoring infrastructure are available as well .

Make sure to log into the BMC first and change the global default password to prevent malicious attackers from hacking your system.

The procedures described in this manual assume that you have already installed and powered on your device according to the instructions in the DPU's specific hardware guide.

  • Support for IPMI 2.0 (v1.1) Standards

    • Thermal control – access to all relevant temperature sensors, fan control

    • System management – power state control, power on/off, reboot/reset

    • Environmental monitoring – voltage/current/power

    • Serial over LAN (SOL)

    • RMCP/RMCP+

    • Event log management

    • Event alerting

    • VLAN support

  • Support for DMTF Standards

    • Redfish specification (DSP0266)

    • Network Controller Sideband Interface (NC-SI) Specification (DMTF DSP0222)

  • Support for BMC image update
