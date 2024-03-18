On This Page
BMC and BlueField Logs
The BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® logs can be collected using Redfish commands.
Two types of dumps are supported:
BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC
System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField credentials and IP address of the tmfifo_net0 network interface.
The following subsections list BMC dump operations.
Create BMC Dump Task
Create a BMC dump task and gets the task ID.
This is important for the next stages.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
Get Dump Task State
Get dump task state. When TaskState is Completed, then the dump is ready for download.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
<task_id> – task ID received from the first command
Download BMC Dump
Download BMC dump after TaskState is Completed. Dump is saved in the path given to --output.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
<entry_id> – entry ID of the dump in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/
</path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xzNote
After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.
Log List:
journal-pretty.log
sensor-readings.log
host-state.log
hostnamectl.log
fw-version.log
fru-info.log
oemNcSiDeviceDebugLog.log
CRspace and Scartchpad address spaces
Dumps are lists of 32-bit addresses and the 32-bit values that are stored at these addresses
chassis-state.log
bmc-state.log
rshim.log
uptime.log
cpuinfo
fw-printenv.log
varfilelist.log
tmpfilelist.log
softIRQs.log
sensorinfo.log
selinfo.log
pslist.log
routeinfo.log
network
00-bmc-vlan4040.network
00-bmc-eth0.network
vlan4040.netdev
00-tmfifo_net0.network
netstat.log
mntinfo.log
kernalcmdline.log
kernalRingBuff.log
iproute.log
iplink.log
ipaddr.log
interrupts.log
freemem.log
channelconfig.log
channelaccess.log
biospostcode.log
arptable.log
obmc-console.log
inventory.log
elogall.log
os-release
top.log
meminfo
failed-services.log
dreport.log
disk-usage.log
summary.log
Delete All Dump Entries
Clear all log dump entries.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/ Managers/Bluefield_BMC /LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using ‘curl’s DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.
The following subsections list system dump operations.
Create System Dump
Create a system dump and get task ID.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "OEM", "OEMDiagnosticDataType": "bf_ip=<bf_ip>;bf_username=<bf_username>;bf_password=<bf_password>"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
<bf_ip> – BlueField IP address
<bf_username> – BlueField username
<bf_password> – BlueField password
Get Dump Task State
Get dump task state. The dump is ready for download when TaskState is Completed.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
<task_id> – task ID received from the first command
Download System Dump
Download the user-specified system dump.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/system_dump.tar.xz>
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
<entry_id> – The entry ID of the dump can be found in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/
</path/to/tar/system_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump system_dump.tar.xzNote
After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.
Delete All Dump Entries
Clear all log dump entries.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
Where:
<ip-address> – BMC IP address
<password> – BMC password
Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using curl's DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.
The downloaded dump tar must be extracted to get the logs for BMC or BlueField.
Upon creating a dump, please allow the system ~5 mins to prepare the dump. The created dump will appear on the dump list when the system finishes dump creation. The created dump can be downloaded from the BMC using the retrieve command.
BMC captures the DPU console output and stores it in the BMC dump. Refer to section "BMC Dump Operations" for getting the log files in BMC dump.
Users may also check the log in /run/log/dpulogs/. The log is rotated if it is larger than 1M or older than 24 hours. The oldest console output is overwritten as new data is added.