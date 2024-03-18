BMC and BlueField Logs

The following subsections list BMC dump operations.

Create a BMC dump task and gets the task ID.

Note This is important for the next stages.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

Get dump task state. When TaskState is Completed , then the dump is ready for download.

Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

<task_id> – task ID received from the first command

Download BMC dump after TaskState is Completed . Dump is saved in the path given to --output .

Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

<entry_id> – entry ID of the dump in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/

</path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xz Note After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.

Log List:

journal-pretty.log

sensor-readings.log

host-state.log

hostnamectl.log

fw-version.log

fru-info.log

oemNcSiDeviceDebugLog.log CRspace and Scartchpad address spaces Dumps are lists of 32-bit addresses and the 32-bit values that are stored at these addresses

chassis-state.log

bmc-state.log

rshim.log

uptime.log

cpuinfo

fw-printenv.log

varfilelist.log

tmpfilelist.log

softIRQs.log

sensorinfo.log

selinfo.log

pslist.log

routeinfo.log

network 00-bmc-vlan4040.network 00-bmc-eth0.network vlan4040.netdev 00-tmfifo_net0.network

netstat.log

mntinfo.log

kernalcmdline.log

kernalRingBuff.log

iproute.log

iplink.log

ipaddr.log

interrupts.log

freemem.log

channelconfig.log

channelaccess.log

biospostcode.log

arptable.log

obmc-console.log

inventory.log

elogall.log

os-release

top.log

meminfo

failed-services.log

dreport.log

disk-usage.log

summary.log

Clear all log dump entries.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/ Managers/Bluefield_BMC /LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using ‘curl’s DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.