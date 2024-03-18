NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
BMC and BlueField Logs

The BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® logs can be collected using Redfish commands.

Two types of dumps are supported:

  • BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC

  • System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField credentials and IP address of the tmfifo_net0 network interface.

BMC Dump Operations

The following subsections list BMC dump operations.

Create BMC Dump Task

Create a BMC dump task and gets the task ID.

Note

This is important for the next stages.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

Get Dump Task State

Get dump task state. When TaskState is Completed, then the dump is ready for download.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <task_id> – task ID received from the first command

Download BMC Dump

Download BMC dump after TaskState is Completed. Dump is saved in the path given to --output.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <entry_id> – entry ID of the dump in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/

  • </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xz

    Note

    After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.

Log List:

  • journal-pretty.log

  • sensor-readings.log

  • host-state.log

  • hostnamectl.log

  • fw-version.log

  • fru-info.log

  • oemNcSiDeviceDebugLog.log

    • CRspace and Scartchpad address spaces

    • Dumps are lists of 32-bit addresses and the 32-bit values that are stored at these addresses

  • chassis-state.log

  • bmc-state.log

  • rshim.log

  • uptime.log

  • cpuinfo

  • fw-printenv.log

  • varfilelist.log

  • tmpfilelist.log

  • softIRQs.log

  • sensorinfo.log

  • selinfo.log

  • pslist.log

  • routeinfo.log

  • network

    • 00-bmc-vlan4040.network

    • 00-bmc-eth0.network

    • vlan4040.netdev

    • 00-tmfifo_net0.network

  • netstat.log

  • mntinfo.log

  • kernalcmdline.log

  • kernalRingBuff.log

  • iproute.log

  • iplink.log

  • ipaddr.log

  • interrupts.log

  • freemem.log

  • channelconfig.log

  • channelaccess.log

  • biospostcode.log

  • arptable.log

  • obmc-console.log

  • inventory.log

  • elogall.log

  • os-release

  • top.log

  • meminfo

  • failed-services.log

  • dreport.log

  • disk-usage.log

  • summary.log

Delete All Dump Entries

Clear all log dump entries.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/ Managers/Bluefield_BMC /LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using ‘curl’s DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.

System Dump Operations

The following subsections list system dump operations.

Create System Dump

Create a system dump and get task ID.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "OEM", "OEMDiagnosticDataType": "bf_ip=<bf_ip>;bf_username=<bf_username>;bf_password=<bf_password>"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <bf_ip> – BlueField IP address

  • <bf_username> – BlueField username

  • <bf_password> – BlueField password

Get Dump Task State

Get dump task state. The dump is ready for download when TaskState is Completed.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <task_id> – task ID received from the first command

Download System Dump

Download the user-specified system dump.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/system_dump.tar.xz>

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <entry_id> – The entry ID of the dump can be found in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/

  • </path/to/tar/system_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump system_dump.tar.xz

    Note

    After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.

Delete All Dump Entries

Clear all log dump entries.

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

Note

Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using curl's DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.

The downloaded dump tar must be extracted to get the logs for BMC or BlueField.

Upon creating a dump, please allow the system ~5 mins to prepare the dump. The created dump will appear on the dump list when the system finishes dump creation. The created dump can be downloaded from the BMC using the retrieve command.

BlueField Console Log

BMC captures the DPU console output and stores it in the BMC dump. Refer to section "BMC Dump Operations" for getting the log files in BMC dump.

Users may also check the log in /run/log/dpulogs/. The log is rotated if it is larger than 1M or older than 24 hours. The oldest console output is overwritten as new data is added.
