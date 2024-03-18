BMC Management

Firmware upgrade of BMC and CEC components using BMC can be performed from a remote server using the Redfish interface.

No. Function Command Required for BMC/CEC Update Description 1 Trigger a secure firmware update Standard update with HttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update

Multipart update with MultipartHttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart --form UpdateFile=@<package_path>;type=application/octet-stream --form 'UpdateParameters={}' Where: password – password of root user

bmc_ip – BMC IP address

package_path – firmware update package path BMC CEC Triggers the secure update and starts tracking the secure update progress 2 Track secure firmware update progress Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks Find the current task ID in the response and use it for checking the progress: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' Where: password – password of root user

bmc_ip – BMC IP address

task_id – Task ID BMC CEC Tracks the firmware update progress 3 Reset/reboot a BMC Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset Where: password – password of root user

bmc_ip – BMC IP address BMC Resets/reboots the BMC 4 Fetch running BMC firmware version For BlueField-3: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' Where: password – password of root user

bmc_ip – BMC IP address BMC Fetches the running firmware version from BMC For BlueField-2: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory Fetch the current firmware ID and then perform: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/<firmware_id>_BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' Where: password – password of root user

bmc_ip – BMC IP address

firmware_id – numeric value found in the FwInventory schema only. It is calculated during firmware update by the BMC and used to distinguish between the versions. 5 Fetch running CEC firmware version Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT | jq -r ' .Version' Where: password – password of root user

bmc_ip – BMC IP address CEC Fetches the running firmware version from CEC

Note Firmware update takes about 12 minutes.

After initiating the BMC secure update with the command #1 from the previous table, a response similar to the following is received depending on whether HttpPushUri or MultipartHttpPushUri is used:

HttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running" }

MultipartHttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart --form "UpdateFile=@<package_path>;type=application/octet-stream" --form 'UpdateParameters={}' { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

Command #2 from the previous table can be used to track secure firmware update progress. For instance:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910 20

Command #2 is used to verify the task has completed because during the update procedure the reboot option is disabled. When PercentComplete reaches 100, command #3 is used to reboot the BMC. For example:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 3822 100 3822 0 0 81319 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 81319 100 curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.13.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] }

Command #4 can be used to verify the current BMC firmware version after reboot:

For BlueField-3: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 513 100 513 0 0 9679 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 9679

For BlueField-2: Fetch the firmware ID from FirmwareInventory : Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware" … Use command #4 with the fetched firmware ID in the previous step: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 471 100 471 0 0 622 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 621 bmc-23.04



Note Firmware update takes about 20 seconds.

After initiating the BMC secure update with the command #1 to from the previous table, a response similar to the following is received depending on whether HttpPushUri or MultipartHttpPushUri is used:

HttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running"

MultipartHttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart --form "UpdateFile=@<package_path>;type=application/octet-stream" --form 'UpdateParameters={}' { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

Command #2 can be used to track the progress of the CEC firmware update. For example:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910 100

After the CEC secure update operation is complete, a power cycle or cold reset of the BlueField-3 DPU must be manually triggered to apply the changes once the update is finished.

Command #5 can be used to verify the current CEC firmware version after reboot:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 421 100 421 0 0 1172 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 1172 19-4





Warning This is relevant only for BlueField-3 DPUs only.

To activate the new CEC firmware, it is necessary to reset the CEC device. The following options are available:

Reset the entire BlueField DPU, which typically involves a full power cycle of the host platform.

Reset the CEC and BMC subsystems only. This can be done using the ipmitool i2c command over the SMBus channel connected to the PCIe golden finger. Warning This option is valid only for servers which support I2C over SMBus from the host BMC.

These options provide flexibility in managing the CEC device to apply the firmware update as needed.

To trigger the CEC reset:

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x06 0x52 <BUS-ID> 0x82 0x00 0x03 0xFE ipmitool raw 0x06 0x52 <BUS-ID> 0x82 0x00 0x01 0xFE sleep <100ms> ipmitool raw 0x06 0x52 <BUS-ID> 0x82 0x00 0x01 0xFF ipmitool raw 0x06 0x52 <BUS-ID> 0x82 0x00 0x03 0xFF

Warning The BUS-ID value is system related. It relays how the host BMC is connected to the SMBus of the related DPU.

Warning The format of the ipmitool i2c command is as follows: Copy Copied! ipmitool raw <netfun> <cmd> <bus-id> <addr> <read-count> <write-data1> <write-data2>





Note This section is relevant only for BlueField-3.

BMC and CEC have an active and inactive copy of the same firmware image on their respective firmware SPI flash. The firmware update updates the inactive copy, and on a successful boot from the newly updated and active image, the inactive image (e.g., the previous active image) is updated with the latest image.

Warning Firmware update cannot be initiated if the background copy is in progress.

To check the status of the background update:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT ... "Oem": { "Nvidia": { "@odata.type": "#NvidiaChassis.v1_0_0.NvidiaChassis", "AutomaticBackgroundCopyEnabled": true, "BackgroundCopyStatus": "Completed", "InbandUpdatePolicyEnabled": true } } …

Note The background update initially indicates InProgress while the inactive copy of the image is being updated with the copy.





Note This section is relevant only for BlueField-3.