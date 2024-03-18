NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
BMC Sensor Data

SDR Sensor List

The following is a list of the available sensors maintained by the BMC including their type and name.

Sensor Name

Sensor Type

Source

Description

p0_link

Discrete

IPMB

Uplink port 0 link status

  • 0x100 – connection OK

  • 0x200 – connection error

p1_link

Discrete

IPMB

Uplink port 1 link status

  • 0x100 – connection OK

  • 0x200 – connection error

bluefield_temp

Temperature

IPMB

Bluefield DPU Temperature

p0_temp

Temperature

IPMB

Uplink port 0 SFP temperature

p1_temp

Temperature

IPMB

Uplink port 1 SFP temperature

1V_BMC

Voltage

BMC ADC

1_2V_BMC

Voltage

BMC ADC

1_8V

Voltage

BMC ADC

1_8V_BMC

Voltage

BMC ADC

2_5V

Voltage

BMC ADC

3_3V

Voltage

BMC ADC

3_3V_RGM

Voltage

BMC ADC

5V

Voltage

BMC ADC

12V_ATX

Voltage

BMC ADC

Input power rail from ATX (power from gold fingers in case of Sub75 when ATX power is off)

12V_PCIe

Voltage

BMC ADC

Input power rail from gold fingers

DVDD

Voltage

BMC ADC

HVDD

Voltage

BMC ADC

VDD

Voltage

BMC ADC

VDDQ

Voltage

BMC ADC

VDD_CPU_L

Voltage

BMC ADC

VDD_CPU_R

Voltage

BMC ADC

Sensor Redfish Commands

Get List of Support Sensors

BlueField sensors are stored within the Sensors schema under the Chassis schema. To retrieve the list of supported sensors, execute the following command:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors

The following is an example of the anticipated output:

{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors",
  "@odata.type": "#SensorCollection.SensorCollection",
  "Description": "Collection of Sensors for this Chassis",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/p0_temp"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/p1_temp"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/12V_ATX"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/12V_PCIe"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1V_BMC"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_2V_BMC"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_8V"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_8V_BMC"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/2_5V"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/3_3V"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/3_3V_RGM"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/5V"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/DVDD"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/HVDD"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDDQ"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD_CPU_L"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD_CPU_R"
    }
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 19,
  "Name": "Sensors"
}


Get Data for Specific Sensor

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/<sensor_name>

The following is an example of a temperature sensor BlueField reading:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp",
  "@odata.type": "#Sensor.v1_2_0.Sensor",
  "Id": "bluefield_temp",
  "Name": "bluefield temp",
  "Reading": 43.0,
  "ReadingRangeMax": 255.0,
  "ReadingRangeMin": 0.0,
  "ReadingType": "Temperature",
  "ReadingUnits": "Cel",
  "RelatedItem": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
    }
  ],
  "Status": {
    "Conditions": [],
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  },
  "Thresholds": {
    "LowerCaution": {
      "Reading": 5.0
    },
    "LowerCritical": {
      "Reading": 0.0
    },
    "UpperCaution": {
      "Reading": 95.0
    },
    "UpperCritical": {
      "Reading": 105.0
    }
  }
}


Configure Sensor Thresholds

The following commands set the thresholds for sensors that support setting a threshold:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/<sensor name>/ -d '{"Thresholds":{"<Threshold name>": {"Reading":<value>}}}'

The following is an example of how to set the upper critical threshold for the BlueField temperature sensor:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp -d '{"Thresholds":{"UpperCritical": {"Reading":100}}}'
{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}


Sensor IPMI Commands

BMC software supports reading chassis sensor information using the IPMItool.

The following table lists commands which allow reading SDR data:

Command

Description
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr list

Displays sensor data repository entry readings and their status
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr elist

Displays extended sensor information
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor list

Displays sensors and thresholds in a wide table format
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr get <name>

Displays information for sensor data records specified by sensor ID
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr type <type>

Displays all records from the SDR repository of a specific type
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor get <sensor_name>

Displays information for sensors specified by name
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor reading <name>…<name>

Displays readings for sensors specified by name (only for numeric sensors)
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor thresh <sensor_name> upper <non_critical_value> <critical_value> 0
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN thresh <sensor_name> lower 0 <critical_value> <non_critical_value>

  • If the original threshold value is >0, the new threshold values must be between 0-255

  • If the original threshold value is <0, the new threshold values must be between 0-127

If a threshold is crossed, a message is added to the Redfish event log, SEL, and journal.
