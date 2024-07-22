On This Page
Boot Configuration
BMC supports boot option selection commands using the Redfish or IPMI interfaces. UEFI on NVIDIA® BlueField® can query for the boot options through an IPMI/Redfish command. The BMC IPMI command only supports the option to change the boot device selector flag with the following supported options: PXE boot or the default boot device as selected in the boot menu on BlueField. While the Redfish interface supports all available boot options.
To retrieve the active boot configuration, run:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
The relevant configurations would be under "Boot".
To retrieve the pending boot settings:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings
To retrieve all boot options:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/
To retrieve detailed information on a specific boot option:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/<boot-option>
To alter boot configuration, applying patches to the setting attribute is required :
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ ... }}'
Change BootOrder Configuration Example
To get the supported boot options:
curl -k -u root:<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions",
"@odata.type": "#BootOptionCollection.BootOptionCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0000"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000A"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000B"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000C"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000D"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000E"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000F"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0001"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0002"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0003"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0004"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0005"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0006"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0007"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0008"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0009"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0010"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0011"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0012"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0013"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0014"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0015"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0016"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0017"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0040"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 25,
"Name": "Boot Option Collection"
}
To set the pending boot order settings:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0040", "Boot0017", "Boot0000", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", "Boot0008", "Boot0009", "Boot000A", "Boot000B", "Boot000C", "Boot000D", "Boot000E", "Boot000F", "Boot0010", "Boot0011", "Boot0012", "Boot0013", "Boot0014", "Boot0015", "Boot0016"] }}'
All active boot options in the active BootOrder list should be included in this list.
In this example, 25 boot options are present. Therefore, the command to establish the boot option order must encompass all available options in accordance with the desired sequence.
Power reset of the DPU is necessary for the changes to take effect.
Change Boot Configuration Example
To set boot configuration, it is necessary to post to settings. For example:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{
"Boot":{
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
"BootNext": "",
"AutomaticRetryConfig": "Disabled"
}
}'
- BootSourceOverrideEnabled – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield -> Boot/BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues
- BootSourceOverrideMode – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield -> Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues
- BootSourceOverrideTarget – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield -> Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues
- UefiTargetBootSourceOverride – this option would be available in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiTarget.
- BootNext – this option would be in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiBootnext.
- AutomaticRetryConfig – only Disabled is supported
The ipmitool only provides the ability to manage the override boot option and configure the system to boot from a PXE server.
Get current setting:
ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5
Force PXE boot:
ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=efiboot
Default boot device:
ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none
If Redfish is enabled on UEFI, force PXE from IPMI is ignored.
The DPU boot override setting from BMC is persistent until it is set to none or the BFB image is updated again.