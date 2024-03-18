Bug Fixes in This Version
Note
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
Ref #
Issue
3662417
Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This would result in the failure of any BIOS configurations.
Discovered in version: 23.10
3715528
Description: The TransferProtocol@Redfish.AllowableValues under the simpleUpdate service is held in a double list, deviating from the DMTF definition.
Discovered in version: 23.09