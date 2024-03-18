NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
Bug Fixes in This Version

Bug Fixes in This Version

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.

Ref #

Issue

3662417

Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This would result in the failure of any BIOS configurations.

Discovered in version: 23.10

3715528

Description: The TransferProtocol@Redfish.AllowableValues under the simpleUpdate service is held in a double list, deviating from the DMTF definition.

Discovered in version: 23.09
