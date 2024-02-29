Change Log History

Added an OEM API for enabling/disabling BMC RShim, offering more control over this critical component

Implemented Redfish-based firmware configuration for switching between BlueField DPU mode and NIC mode for BlueField-3

Enhanced debuggability for the DPU BMC which includes the ability to store DPU console/serial logs for troubleshooting and analysis

Enhanced the system with the ability to enable\disable the DPU OOB port using IPMI commands

CEC1736 EC firmware upgrade to version 00.02.0152.0000 – t he boot completion timeout for CEC1736 has been increased from 2 minutes to 8 minutes in this version to ensure that the BMC completes its boot process within the allotted time. If the BMC fails to boot within that period, the CEC1736 initiates a reset of the BMC.