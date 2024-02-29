NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
Change Log History

Changes and New Features in v23.10

  • NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 Redfish enhancements:

    • Included phosphor-logging entry for dumping /dev/rshim/misc messages

    • Implemented Redfish-based firmware configuration for switching between BlueField DPU mode and NIC mode for BlueField-3

    • Added an OEM API for enabling/disabling BMC RShim, offering more control over this critical component

  • Enhanced debuggability for the DPU BMC which includes the ability to store DPU console/serial logs for troubleshooting and analysis

  • Deployment of a more restrictive firewall policy to enhance system security

  • Added power-capping control capabilities from the DPU BMC, providing greater power management flexibility

  • Added an OEM API for key-based authentication

  • Incorporated the wget application into the BMC OS

  • Enhanced the system with the ability to enable\disable the DPU OOB port using IPMI commands

  • CEC1736 EC firmware upgrade to version 00.02.0152.0000 – t he boot completion timeout for CEC1736 has been increased from 2 minutes to 8 minutes in this version to ensure that the BMC completes its boot process within the allotted time. If the BMC fails to boot within that period, the CEC1736 initiates a reset of the BMC.

    Warning

    This change may lead to undesired system behavior:

    • If a new BMC firmware update is in progress during this period, the CEC1736 reverts to the previous version of the BMC firmware

    • If the BMC fails to provide six boot complete indications, the CEC1736 interrupts the BMC boot process, necessitating a full reset cycle to recover the DPU BMC

Changes and New Features in v23.09

  • The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:

    • Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode

    • Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim

    • Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU

    • Obtaining information about the OS state

  • Added the ability to control BIOS secure boot configuration through the Redfish interface

Changes and New Features in v23.07

  • Allow programmatic changing of BIOS/UEFI parameters via the Redfish API

  • Support UEFI HTTP boot using Redfish

  • Allow programmatic mechanism for changing BIOS/UEFI boot order using Redfish

  • Implemented the Certificate, CertificateLocations, and CertificateService schema in the NIC BMC, including certificate information

  • Implemented Redfish-based firmware update using the SimpleUpdate SCP schema for DPU recovery

  • DPU BMC indication of the reset/reboot state

Changes and New Features in v23.04-3

  • Added support for BMCs of BlueField-3 DPUs

  • Add support for Serial Console Redirection

  • Added Redfish service with the underlying schemas:

    • Redfish chassis schema to represent the DPU chassis elements including:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT

    • Redfish sensor schema:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/

    • NetworkAdapter schema representing a physical network adapter capable of connecting to a computer network:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters

    • NetworkDeviceFunction schema representing a logical interface that a network adapter exposes:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/NetworkDeviceFunctions/

    • Port schema containing properties that describe a port of a switch, controller, chassis, or any other device that could be connected to another entity:

      • /redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/Ports

    • Management subsystem schema:

      • /redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC

    • Updated service and the properties that affect the service itself for Redfish implementation:

      • /redfish/v1/UpdateService

    • Redfish FirmwareInventory schema:

      • /redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory

    • Redfish log service:

      • /redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices

    • Redfish user account for the system manager:

      • /redfish/v1/AccountService

      • /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles

      • /redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions

    • Redfish session service properties:

      • /redfish/v1/SessionService

    • Redfish task service:

      • /redfish/v1/TaskService

Changes and New Features in 2.8.2-34

  • Updated LLDPAD to be enabled by default

Changes and New Features in 2.8.2

  • First software GA release
