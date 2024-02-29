On This Page
Change Log History
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 Redfish enhancements:
Included phosphor-logging entry for dumping /dev/rshim/misc messages
Implemented Redfish-based firmware configuration for switching between BlueField DPU mode and NIC mode for BlueField-3
Added an OEM API for enabling/disabling BMC RShim, offering more control over this critical component
Enhanced debuggability for the DPU BMC which includes the ability to store DPU console/serial logs for troubleshooting and analysis
Deployment of a more restrictive firewall policy to enhance system security
Added power-capping control capabilities from the DPU BMC, providing greater power management flexibility
Added an OEM API for key-based authentication
Incorporated the wget application into the BMC OS
Enhanced the system with the ability to enable\disable the DPU OOB port using IPMI commands
CEC1736 EC firmware upgrade to version 00.02.0152.0000 – t he boot completion timeout for CEC1736 has been increased from 2 minutes to 8 minutes in this version to ensure that the BMC completes its boot process within the allotted time. If the BMC fails to boot within that period, the CEC1736 initiates a reset of the BMC.Warning
This change may lead to undesired system behavior:
If a new BMC firmware update is in progress during this period, the CEC1736 reverts to the previous version of the BMC firmware
If the BMC fails to provide six boot complete indications, the CEC1736 interrupts the BMC boot process, necessitating a full reset cycle to recover the DPU BMC
The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:
Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode
Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim
Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU
Obtaining information about the OS state
Added the ability to control BIOS secure boot configuration through the Redfish interface
Allow programmatic changing of BIOS/UEFI parameters via the Redfish API
Support UEFI HTTP boot using Redfish
Allow programmatic mechanism for changing BIOS/UEFI boot order using Redfish
Implemented the Certificate, CertificateLocations, and CertificateService schema in the NIC BMC, including certificate information
Implemented Redfish-based firmware update using the SimpleUpdate SCP schema for DPU recovery
DPU BMC indication of the reset/reboot state
Added support for BMCs of BlueField-3 DPUs
Add support for Serial Console Redirection
Added Redfish service with the underlying schemas:
Redfish chassis schema to represent the DPU chassis elements including:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT
Redfish sensor schema:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/
NetworkAdapter schema representing a physical network adapter capable of connecting to a computer network:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters
NetworkDeviceFunction schema representing a logical interface that a network adapter exposes:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/NetworkDeviceFunctions/
Port schema containing properties that describe a port of a switch, controller, chassis, or any other device that could be connected to another entity:
/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/{NetworkAdapter}/Ports
Management subsystem schema:
/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC
Updated service and the properties that affect the service itself for Redfish implementation:
/redfish/v1/UpdateService
Redfish FirmwareInventory schema:
/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory
Redfish log service:
/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices
Redfish user account for the system manager:
/redfish/v1/AccountService
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles
/redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions
Redfish session service properties:
/redfish/v1/SessionService
Redfish task service:
/redfish/v1/TaskService
Updated LLDPAD to be enabled by default
First software GA release