Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
Expanded the BMC dump log to incorporate data from the NIC firmware. A new log containing NIC device debug information has been introduced and is now accessible on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 systems.
Enabled DPU BMC to facilitate soft shutdown requests to the embedded CPU via both IPMI and Redfish protocols
Upgraded the Linux Kernel version to 5.15 in the OpenBMC system
Added IPMI and Redfish commands to disable/enable DPU Arm out-of-band (OOB) access to the management network
Added new entries to the BMC system event log (SEL) or BMC operation log, enhancing support for BMC operations
Incorporated a Redfish command for the deployment of BIOS CA certificates
Updated BMC password policy
Added support for simple HttpMultiPart update for BMC and eROT firmware