Changes and New Features in v24.01

  • Expanded the BMC dump log to incorporate data from the NIC firmware. A new log containing NIC device debug information has been introduced and is now accessible on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 systems.

  • Enabled DPU BMC to facilitate soft shutdown requests to the embedded CPU via both IPMI and Redfish protocols

  • Upgraded the Linux Kernel version to 5.15 in the OpenBMC system

  • Added IPMI and Redfish commands to disable/enable DPU Arm out-of-band (OOB) access to the management network

  • Added new entries to the BMC system event log (SEL) or BMC operation log, enhancing support for BMC operations

  • Incorporated a Redfish command for the deployment of BIOS CA certificates

  • Updated BMC password policy

  • Added support for simple HttpMultiPart update for BMC and eROT firmware
