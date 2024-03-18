Changes and New Features

Expanded the BMC dump log to incorporate data from the NIC firmware. A new log containing NIC device debug information has been introduced and is now accessible on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 systems.

Enabled DPU BMC to facilitate soft shutdown requests to the embedded CPU via both IPMI and Redfish protocols

Upgraded the Linux Kernel version to 5.15 in the OpenBMC system

Added IPMI and Redfish commands to disable/enable DPU Arm out-of-band (OOB) access to the management network

Added new entries to the BMC system event log (SEL) or BMC operation log, enhancing support for BMC operations

Incorporated a Redfish command for the deployment of BIOS CA certificates

Updated BMC password policy